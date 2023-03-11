Open in App
Hialeah Gardens, FL
CBS Miami

3 dead, 1 hurt during collision between ATV, dump truck

By CBS Miami Team,

5 days ago

Three dead after ATV collides with extra-large dump truck 00:27

MIAMI -- Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person was critically injured during an overnight collision between a dump truck and an ATV early Saturday in a restricted access rock quarry in Hialeah Gardens, Miami-Dade police said.

Three of the victims died at the scene while the male survivor was flown to Aventura Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition as of Saturday, investigators said in a written statement. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said the crash occurred at NW 186 Street & NW 122 Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

According to investigators, the side-by-side ATV crashed into an "extra large" dump truck while both vehicles were inside a restricted rock quarry zone.

Investigators did not say what led to the crash or how the vehicles ended up colliding.

