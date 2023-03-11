Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KFI AM 640

Downtown IRS Office to Offer Rare Saturday Hours

By City News Service,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Los Angeles will offer Saturday hours this weekend as part of an effort by the agency to assist people who have tax-related issues and may be unable to make weekday appointments.

The office at 300 N. Los Angeles St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and no appointments will be required. IRS offices are usually open solely on weekdays by appointment only.

People visiting the office can receive in-person help from IRS employees. A variety of services will be offered, but no cash payments will be accepted.

People are also urged to bring a photo ID, Social Security cards, any relevant IRS letters or notices or other related documents.

The IRS will not offer actual tax-return preparation services, but it can provide information about available tax-preparation options in the area.

