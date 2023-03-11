Bulls vs. Rockets Preview: Coach Stephen Silas Yearning For Consistency and Progress

Ahead of Saturday's contest against the Bulls, coach Stephen Silas is hoping the Houston Rockets can find consistency and progress during the final 16 games of the season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (15-51) will open their six-game homestand Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls (30-36) inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets are fresh off one of their most impressive and competitive games of the year. Houston fell 134-125 to the Indiana Pacers in overtime Thursday night, despite a combined 54 points from Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr .

Coach Stephen Silas was proud of the Rockets' fight and effort in the loss, especially considering his team was down by 18 points midway through the second quarter. Silas described the Rockets' play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse as "progress."

"It's fight," Silas said. "It's getting down by a bunch of points. Finding line-ups that haven't played much...Yes, this is progress. With [16] games to go, these guys are fighting really hard."

Rockets vs. Bulls Broadcast Information:

Date: Saturday, March. 11

Saturday, March. 11 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Houston Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) PROBABLE

Chicago Bulls Injury Report:

Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) OUT

Javonte Green (right knee surgery) OUT

Justin Lewis (right knee surgery) OUT

Can Jabari Smith Jr. find consistency against the Bulls?

Silas has noted consistency as one of the most important attributes he wants to see from his players during the final 16 games. And consistency will be the top objective for Jabari Smith Jr. against the Bulls, who is coming off a career 30-point night against the Pacers .

Smith has begun to come into his own over the previous four games. He is averaging 17.0 points while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from deep. Smith was in a rookie slump in the first four games post-All-Star break, averaging 8.5 points while shooting an appalling 0.63 percent from behind the arc.

Will the Rockets be able to score against the Bulls?

The Rockets have not had a good season on the offensive end. Houston is coming into tonight's game ranked 29th in scoring (110.3 PPG), 30th in field goal percentage (45.3%) and 3-point shooting (32.7%).

Scoring could be challenging for the Rockets against the Bulls , who have been one of the best defensive teams in 2023. Since Jan. 1, Chicago is tied for third in the NBA in defensive rating (110.4). As of Mar. 10, the Bulls are ranked sixth overall for the season (111.8) while holding their opponents to an average of 112.5 points.

Slowing down DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine:

The Bulls have two players capable of setting season highs against the Rockets in DeMar DeRozan (46) and Zach LaVine (43).

DeRozan has averaged 25.6 points over his last five games against the Rockets, which includes a 31-point performance in Chicago's previous meeting against Houston. Following a pair of 40-point performances since Mar. 1, LaVine has averaged 34.5 points on .573/.552/.879 shooting splits over the last four games.

