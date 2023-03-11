Broncos release former Washington cornerback Ronald Darby

Open in App
By Bryan Manning,

5 days ago
NFL teams were working furiously on Friday to create salary cap room ahead of the new league year, which begins next week. Of course, the new league year means free agency. So some teams were clearing out players, making way for others.

The Denver Broncos were one of those teams, released three solid veterans in cornerback Ronald Darby, running back Chase Edmonds and guard Graham Glasgow.

The moves freed up around $27 million in cap space for the Broncos in 2023. Of the three, Darby and Glasgow could be of interest to the Commanders. As Washington looks to add depth at cornerback and on the offensive line, both could be cheaper options than some of the top free agents.

Darby could be especially attractive to the Commanders. Before he signed a three-year contract with the Broncos in 2021, he spent the 2020 season in Washington. Darby played well that season. He wasn’t spectacular, but he rehabbed his value after struggling late in his Philadelphia tenure. However, the Commanders opted to pursue William Jackson III and allow Darby to depart via free agency.

The Commanders traded Jackson last season, and the Steelers cut him Friday.

Washington needs another starting-level corner. Ideally, that player would come through the 2023 NFL draft. But if Darby could be signed to a reasonable deal, he could be a valuable addition for the Commanders in 2023.

Darby played well for the Broncos in 2021 and early in 2022 before tearing his ACL in Week 5.

