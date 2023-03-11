Joel Embiid Says He Took Offense To Matisse Thybulle's Comments On Playing In Philadelphia

Joel Embiid wasn't happy with Matisse Thybulle's comments about playing in Philadelphia.

Credit: Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid has become the face of the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has embraced the city like no one else. So when someone criticizes it, Embiid steps in to address the situation.

Matisse Thybulle was Joel Embiid 's teammate on the Sixers since 2019, blossoming into one of the league's better defenders. However, his offense struggled, but he has found his stroke since being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers . He spoke about the fear of playing in Philly recently, and Embiid has now responded (via SixersWire) .

“I loved him when he was here,” said Embiid. “I kinda told him I kinda was not happy with some of the comments that were made lately, but it’s whatever.”

Joel Embiid is not happy with what Thybulle had to say, but he still understands the pressures that his former teammate faced.

“Playing in Philly is not easy,” he added. “It’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. Every year, you’re expected to win. It doesn’t even matter if they believe that you have a good team or a good enough team to win a championship. That’s the expectation and that’s why there’s not a lot of people that can play here and survive here.”

Embiid and Thybulle faced off against one another on Friday night as the Sixers took on the Blazers. Joel Embiid came up big with 39 points in a comeback win for his team, even burying the game-winner. Thybulle had just 5 points and wasn't able to help secure the win. But Joel had some kinder words for him as well.

Joel Embiid Says Matisse Thybulle's Potential Is Great And That He Wishes Him Well

Joel Embiid rides for his teammates while they are with the Sixers for sure, and some of that affection for Thybulle still lingers. After addressing his comments, he wished his former teammate well.

“Some guys have different mindsets,” Embiid finished. “For some guys, it’s all about winning, and for some guys, it’s all about just playing basketball, but like I said he was great when we had him here. I wish him well. I still believe that he has a lot of potential and it’s all about him putting the work in and especially shooting and defensively, he’s a monster.”

Matisse Thybulle is averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds since moving to the Trail Blazers, and his shot already looks better. Sometimes, situations don't work out for players, and that just might have been the case here. Joel Embiid has bigger things to worry about and if he leads his team to a championship, then whatever anyone else says about playing in Philly won't matter anymore.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.