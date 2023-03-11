Important News About Danish Trains Is Crucial Advice for Travelers

When you're traveling to any new country for the first time, you can never do too much research. Stuff that should be easy or obvious can be easily missed if you're not familiar with the language or don't know where to look. And when those mix-ups start involving transportation, things can get pricey.

Danish vlogger @iknaub shares the details about living in Copenhagen for her followers. She shares some very important information about using the Danish metro that visitors might just want to check out.

Don't be fooled by the lack of barriers at Danish metro stations- there ain't no such thing as a free train ride, even in Denmark. This seems to be pretty basic knowledge for most people, but many travelers who go there see the lack of barriers and assume that there's no issue walking on the train... even as they step past the ticket vending machines. Sounds like an easy way to get a free ride... until you get caught and hit with a $150 fine!

"Same thing in my city. No barriers, but multiple signs for fare restricted zones and booths to purchase or validate tickets!" @laura.of.canadia chimed in. "Europe almost never forces you to show your ticket. But you still have to have one," @123rommarana related with their own experience. Even other Europeans, like Swedish vlogger @iheartliqour, get mixed up by this sometimes. "Happened to me. I’m from Sweden and used to pay before going in and I thought it was free in Denmark."

It's not uncommon for tourists to miss ticket purchasing areas and simply step onto their train, only to get slapped with a fine by ticket checkers later. If you're planning on using public transportation on a journey abroad, research ahead of time and make sure you know the rules, where to get tickets, and if you need to reserve seats. Otherwise, your "free" train ride might end up costing you $150!

