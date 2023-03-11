Open in App
Sources: Chargers save $40M in cap space with reworked deals

By Lindsey Thiry,

3 days ago



COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have solved their salary cap woes without having to release any formidable playmakers ahead of the new league year that starts on Wednesday, enabling them to keep together the pillars of a roster that the organization hopes can challenge in the AFC West and make a deep playoff run.

The Chargers went into the offseason $20.5 million over the salary cap, causing uncertainty over whether their core group of players -- who earned their first playoff berth since 2018 before suffering a historic 31-30 wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- would remain intact.

But the Bolts restructured the contracts of edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams , a league source told ESPN's Field Yates, which created a combined $40.37 million in salary cap space and enables the team to become salary cap compliant with $19 million in cap space before Wednesday's deadline.

Reworking the deals of Bosa and Mack created $25.99 million, while the restructuring of Allen's and Williams' deals earlier this week created $14.37 million in space. Despite the team's cap compliance, roster moves remain a possibility as the Chargers prepare to fill needs in free agency.

The Bolts are not expected to retain starting safety Nasir Adderley and linebacker Drue Tranquill , both of whom are scheduled for free agency, but are expected to attempt to re-sign right tackle Trey Pipkins III .

The Chargers also are on the clock to sign Justin Herbert to a blockbuster deal, with the quarterback now eligible for an extension as he prepares for the fourth season of a five-year rookie deal.

