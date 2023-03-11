Game day preview: Keys to victory in MAC men’s basketball championship game

CLEVELAND — On Saturday night, Toledo will attempt to claim its first Mid-American Conference tournament championship since 1980 and erase a narrative that’s defined the program for several decades.

It won’t be easy.

Standing in UT’s way is Kent State, which has become the Rockets’ biggest nemesis. The Golden Flashes swept Toledo last season and won the only meeting this year.

Kent State was the pre-tournament favorite in Las Vegas despite not winning the regular-season championship. Advanced metrics also say the Golden Flashes are better.

The only thing that matters, though, is who wins Saturday’s game. Kent State and Toledo have each won 27 games this season and there are legitimate reasons why both are deserving of an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. But neither will be part of the selection committee’s discussion.

It’s win, and you’re in.

Here are three keys to the game for Toledo.

1. RayJ Dennis has to play like the MAC player of the year

It shouldn’t be a problem considering Dennis not only plays like that in most games but exhibits a level that could have his name in even loftier conversations.

Over the past 16 games, he’s averaging 21.2 points. He consistently elevates his game and lifts his teammates. There’s a reason he won the conference’s player of the year award by a unanimous vote.

Saturday, with a national TV audience in the most consequential Toledo game in five years, is the type of environment that Dennis is built to thrive.

2. Dennis can’t do it alone

Kent State is elite defensively, owning the nation’s No. 37 defense, according to KenPom. In the Golden Flashes' three-game win streak, Toledo has scored 63 twice and 59 once.

Somebody or some bodies must step up for the Rockets. The first candidate is Dante Maddox, Jr., who’s played brilliantly the past month.

“Defensively, he’s so much better,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “Offensively, let’s face it, he’s an elite shooter. He can play off the dribble. He’s extremely confident. He’s been playing really well for us, and he’s a big key to our success.”

If you don’t include stalwarts JT Shumate and Setric Millner, Jr., in the conversation, EJ Farmer is another potential breakout star. The Cleveland native has played some valuable minutes in the MAC tournament.

Sharpshooter Andre Lorentsson was brought to UT for his 3-point shooting. It hasn’t fully been unleashed yet. There would be no better time to make an impact than in the biggest game of his career.

3. Impede Sincere Carry

The 2021-22 MAC player of the year has torched Toledo during Kent State’s three-game win streak to the tune of 23 points, 21, and 19. Carry, much like Dennis, makes the Golden Flashes go.

If his rhythm can be disrupted, it can throw off Kent State’s entire offense.

Carry is averaging 21.8 points over the past six games.

PREDICTION

This is the year. I’ve thought this the entire season, I haven’t wavered, and I’m not changing my pick now.

Kent State is not a good matchup for the Rockets, but no one is playing better than them, perhaps in the entire country. They do have the nation’s longest win streak.

For a month, I’ve told people that Andre Lorentsson is going to step up and provide Toledo with double-digit points in the MAC championship game. An unexpected piece is going to make an impact tomorrow, and he’s the one I’m going with.

But make no mistake, RayJ Dennis has to be all over the box score. Conference tournaments are not won without the best player having an impact. Toledo 75, Kent State 69. — Kyle Rowland

