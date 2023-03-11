Open in App
Osceola County, FL
Orlando Sentinel

2-year-old dead after fatal crash in Osceola County

By Elainie Barraza, Orlando Sentinel,

5 days ago
Police lights by night generic web stock Getty Images/iStockphoto/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 2-year-old from Orlando is dead after a crash involving a bus early Saturday morning, a FHP report said.

A 29-year-old woman, who was driving in a 2005 Dodge Caravan, was traveling northbound on Westside Blvd. and was approaching the intersection of Funie Steed Road in the outside lane, FHP said. A 53-year-old man from Ocala, who was driving the bus, was stopped at a stop sign in the same lane ahead of the Caravan.

The woman did not stop and rear-ended the bus.

The woman was transported to South Lake 4-Corners hospital with minor injuries. The 2-year-old passenger, who was sitting in a forward-facing car seat, was transported to the same hospital and pronounced dead, FHP said.

The man driving the bus was not injured and remained on the scene, FHP said.

This crash remains under investigation.

