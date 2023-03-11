2-year-old dead after fatal crash in Osceola County
By Elainie Barraza, Orlando Sentinel,
5 days ago
A 2-year-old from Orlando is dead after a crash involving a bus early Saturday morning, a FHP report said.
A 29-year-old woman, who was driving in a 2005 Dodge Caravan, was traveling northbound on Westside Blvd. and was approaching the intersection of Funie Steed Road in the outside lane, FHP said. A 53-year-old man from Ocala, who was driving the bus, was stopped at a stop sign in the same lane ahead of the Caravan.
The woman did not stop and rear-ended the bus.
The woman was transported to South Lake 4-Corners hospital with minor injuries. The 2-year-old passenger, who was sitting in a forward-facing car seat, was transported to the same hospital and pronounced dead, FHP said.
The man driving the bus was not injured and remained on the scene, FHP said.
