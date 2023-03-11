Open in App
FOX8 News

If there’s a run on the bank, is your money still safe?

By David Lazarus,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eo8z0_0lFYVxcv00

( KTLA ) – Remember the scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life” when there’s a run on Jimmy Stewart’s bank? That just happened in real life.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday after depositors rushed to pull funds from the tech lender amid jitters about its exposure to the fragile technology sector.

It’s the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, putting nearly $175 billion in customer deposits under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

While this kind of thing doesn’t happen very often, the demise of Silicon Valley Bank serves as an lesson for all bank customers about what can happen if an institution goes under.

‘Big smile right now’: Woman wins $120,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Greensboro store

The good news is that, in most cases, the FDIC will cover all deposits up to $250,000. Beyond that amount, however, you’ll have to get in line to receive a portion of whatever funds are still available for disbursement. That could be the full amount you’re owed; it could be bupkis. Typically, this depends on whether the FDIC can sell the collapsed bank or can raise cash by selling off individual assets.

Deposit insurance is one big reason why banks remain relatively safe places to park money, whereas cryptocurrency exchanges generally come with no such safeguards.

In the case of crypto collapses — such as those seen in recent months — account holders can be left with nothing unless the exchange steps up with compensation. (The FDIC has nothing to do with these exchanges.)

If you didn’t bank with Silicon Valley Bank, should you worry? Probably not. While many bank stocks came under pressure Friday, most weathered the storm.

Noteworthy exceptions include First Republic Bank, which saw its shares fall by 15%, and Western Alliance Bancorporation, which saw shares plunge by 21%.

Jimmy Stewart tried to explain to customers of his Bailey Building and Loan how banks work, and how money is put to use in the community instead of sitting in a vault.

Customers of Silicon Valley Bank weren’t buying it. And that’s how bank runs occur.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
White House needs to intervene immediately in case of North Carolina woman who died in Mexico, family says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Woman crashes car after being shot twice, North Carolina police say
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Another house collapses into the ocean on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Rodanthe, NC2 days ago
North Carolina Krispy Kreme facility to close, lay off 102 employees
Concord, NC2 days ago
Man connected to deadly street racing crash in custody, North Carolina police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
North Carolina deputies arrest man using Rockefeller name, pretending to be wealthy
New Bern, NC1 day ago
North Carolina deputy given Narcan after wind blew ‘white crystal substance’ into face
Drexel, NC3 days ago
Everything you need to know about what the Carolina Panthers have done in free agency
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina woman wins $100,000, plans to start trucking business
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC1 hour ago
North Carolina CEO gets prison for spending $3 million in business funds on Hawaiian vacation, Rolex
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
Woman busted as raid finds 8 lbs. of heroin in North Carolina home, police say
Sanford, NC1 day ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault during workplace incident, police say
Smyrna, TN2 days ago
2 children dead, adult in ‘critical condition’ in Greensboro house fire, fire department says
Greensboro, NC18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy