Colorado Sunshine: RMAC men's hoops set to compete in South Central Regional Tournament

The Fort Lewis men's basketball team celebrates winning the RMAC tourney title. (RMAC Sports)

Where the good news shines

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball South Central Regional Tournament will begin on Saturday, in Canyon, Texas, on the campus of West Texas A&M.

Of the eight teams competing in the regional tournament, the RMAC is represented by four institutions including three from Colorado.

Fort Lewis captured the tournament’s No. 2 seed, followed by third-seeded Colorado School of Mines, fifth-seeded Colorado Mesa and sixth-seeded Black Hills State.

Fort Lewis earns the tournament’s No. 2 seed after claiming the RMAC tournament title and a share of the league’s regular-season championship. The Skyhawks will face No. 7 Lubbock Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Colorado School of Mines claims its spot in the NCAA South Central Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Orediggers will face a familiar opponent in RMAC foe Black Hills State in the tournament’s opening round. Tipoff between the Orediggers and Yellow Jackets is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Mavericks hold the tournament’s No. 5 seed with a 25-5 overall record and will square off against fourth-seeded Angelo State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Each of the 2023 NCAA South Central Regional Men’s Basketball Tournament rounds will be streamed live on the LSC Digital Network.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)