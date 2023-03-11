South Texas Health System breaks ground on $14.3M emergency room project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System broke ground and launched the construction of its seventh freestanding emergency room department Thursday morning.

The $14.3 million project will be a 24-hour full-service emergency room providing urgent care, diagnostic services and laboratory services for adults and children.

“It’s about bringing close-to-home critical medical resources to the community: emergency medical care provided by the nurses and physicians in their greatest time of need, as well as advanced diagnostic services, including radiology and laboratory services that help in better detecting the health problems a patient may be experiencing,” Brett Stock, Market Director for Freestanding Emergency Departments, South Texas Health System said.

According to a news release from STHS, the regional multi-hospital system has freestanding emergency departments in Alamo, Mission, Monte Cristo, Weslaco, McAllen and Edinburg.

The new freestanding emergency room will be located in Pharr near the intersection West Ridge Road and South Cage Blvd.

“South Texas Health System is committed to providing quality, compassionate care to our patients, and STHS ER Pharr will go a long way in bringing that care and much-needed emergency and outpatient services to this ever-growing community,” Stock said.

STHS Pharr ER is set to open at the end of the year.

