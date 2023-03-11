Open in App
San Antonio, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI launches digital tip line for information on deadly Matamoros kidnapping

By Mia Morales,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476drh_0lFYTCVi00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — FBI San Antonio announced a digital media tip line to help submit information about the deadly kidnapping that happened in Matamoros.

The agency says the tip line was created to help identify the people responsible for the “murder and kidnapping of U.S. Citizens visiting Matamoros.”

Bodies of Matamoros kidnap victims returned to US

The FBI, DEA, HSI and other federal agencies are currently investigating the attack that happened Friday, March 3.

The four friends had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros so Latavia McGee could undergo cosmetic surgery. They were caught in the middle of a cartel shootout.

Authorities located them Tuesday morning on the outskirts of the city, guarded by a man who was arrested. Friends Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard died in the attack; Eric Williams and Latavia McGee survived.

Officials ask anyone with photos or videos related to the murder and kidnapping of the four Americans to submit them to www.fbi.gov/brownsville or call the FBI San Antonio office at (210) 225-6741.

