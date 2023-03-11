Illinois three-star Eddie Tuerk offered by Rutgers football

One of the top prospects in the Midwest, Eddie Tuerk, was offered by Rutgers football on Friday. Tuerke is one of the most-sough after recruits from Illinois with numerous high-profile Power Five offers.
According to On3 , he is ranked a three-star recruit and the No. 12 player in Illinois in the class of 2023. By all definitions, Tuerk is an impressive defensive line. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he can play on the edge or potentially at the 3-technique at the Power Five level depending on how he fills out.
He plays for Lyons Township (La Grange, IL).
Tuerk holds offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa , Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan , Ole Miss, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.
Tuerk tweeted about the offer on Friday:
The Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class currently stands at three commits:
- Three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones of Delran, N.J.
- Three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, the top-ranked quarterback in New Jersey
- Four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan.
