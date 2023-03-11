Open in App
New Jersey State
Illinois three-star Eddie Tuerk offered by Rutgers football

By Kristian Dyer,

5 days ago

One of the top prospects in the Midwest, Eddie Tuerk, was offered by Rutgers football on Friday. Tuerke is one of the most-sough after recruits from Illinois with numerous high-profile Power Five offers.

According to On3 , he is ranked a three-star recruit and the No. 12 player in Illinois in the class of 2023. By all definitions, Tuerk is an impressive defensive line. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he can play on the edge or potentially at the 3-technique at the Power Five level depending on how he fills out.

He plays for Lyons Township (La Grange, IL).

Tuerk holds offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa , Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan , Ole Miss, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.

Tuerk tweeted about the offer on Friday:

The Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class currently stands at three commits:

  • Three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones of Delran, N.J.
  • Three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, the top-ranked quarterback in New Jersey
  • Four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan.

