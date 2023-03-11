Saturday marks 3 years since COVID-19 officially declared a pandemic

House unanimously passes bill to declassify intelligence on COVID's origins 02:33

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. Lawmakers say it's time for the Biden administration to reveal what is known about the virus' origins to prevent future outbreaks.

While the World Health Organization is not yet ready to declare the emergency over, the White House is. In January, the Biden administration announced COVID emergency declarations will end on May 11.

As the pandemic enters its fourth year, the virus is still killing hundreds of people per day worldwide. The death toll is nearing 7 million people.

There are many unknowns about the long-term health effects from COVID. Doctors in San Diego are investigating what appears to be an increase in a debilitating condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

"I went from being a healthy woman in her 30s to being pushed into my doctors appointments in a transport wheelchair," said Nicole Baca, a patient.

Baca, who is also a nurse, was diagnosed with the disorder of the autonomic nervous system after catching the virus in 2020. Estimates suggest around 1 million people have developed the condition after COVID.

"A lot of people are dismissed as having anxiety or a psychological disorder because people are not aware of POTS. We have known for many years that POTS can occur after various viral illnesses," said Dr. Pam Taub, a cardiologist at UC San Diego Health.

Most people have resumed their normal lives thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines. But the true origin of the virus is still up for debate.

"There are some elements within the intelligence community that have reached conclusions on one side. There are others that have come to conclusions on the other," said Ned Price, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.

Friday, the House voted unanimously to declassify intelligence information related to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing potential links between research at the facility and the outbreak.

President Biden, when asked, said he has not yet decided if he will sign the bill. Experts say it may take years for the truth to come out - if ever.