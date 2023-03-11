Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
Magnolia State Live

If it could be broken, it was: Colorado woman seeks answers after finding Mississippi home of late father vandalized

By Ben Hillyer,

5 days ago
Gail Williams' late father’s home on Hall Road was heavily damaged by vandals last February, and she is still seeking answers about who the culprit was. Inside the mobile home, windows were broken, the oven had been tipped over, holes were punched through walls, and personal items and animal feces were strewn about the residence. (Photo courtesy of Gail Williams)

Gail Williams is seeking answers after her late father’s home in Vicksburg was heavily vandalized in the middle of February.

Williams lives in Colorado and was flying into Vicksburg on the 14th when she received a call from a maintenance employee at the mobile home park on Hall Road where her father’s house was located.

“If it was able to be broken it looked like it was broken to me. They broke the tile from the floors,” Williams said. “I just had the flooring done.”

Inside the mobile home, windows were broken, the oven had been tipped over, holes were punched through walls, and personal items and animal feces were strewn about the residence.

Williams was renting the home at the time to an individual, however, no one knows for certain who the perpetrator was.

She filed a police report, and according to the Vicksburg Police Department, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Williams said she is distressed because she has heard very little from the department and her insurance company.

Her father passed away last August, and she said it pains her to see so much of her and her father’s work destroyed.

“I’m really frustrated, I really am; to be put in a position of this nature,” Williams said. “When I think (about how) put my heart and soul into things. I did everything around the place: a lot raking, a lot of cleaning. My dad, he was very sick at the end,” Williams said. “I’m like, ‘Where’s my help? Where’s my help at?’ I mean, I always paid my bills and was taking care of my father, trying to do the right stuff.”

If you have information about the vandalism of the home, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511

Read more at: https://www.vicksburgpost.com/2023/03/10/williams-seeking-answers-in-vandalism-of-late-fathers-home/

