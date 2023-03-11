Out & About: Week of March 11

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

March 11

Free Showing planned

EDENTON - The Taylor Theater will be hosting a free showing of The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, March 11.

Taylor Theater is located at 208 South Broad St. in Edenton.

Harriet Jacobs Walking tours slated

EDENTON - The Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer Harriet Jacobs guided tours on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of March. The tours will leave the Historic Edenton Visitor Center at 1 p.m.

The tour cost $2.50 for youth (3-15) and $5 for adults. Call 252-482-2637 to reserve.

The Historic Edenton Visitor Center is located at 108 North Broad St. in Edenton.

Saturday Farmer’s Market set

EDENTON - The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 11.

March 13

Neighborhood prayer set

EDENTON - The neighborhood prayer is set for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

The group rotates the gathering by police zones and for the month of March the prayer is covering police zone 3.

The residents are invited to join in prayer for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.

The First Christian Church Fellowship hall is located at 703 McMullen Ave. in Edenton.

March 17

Sip & shop set

EDENTON - The Shops of Historic Edenton will be hosting the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Siup & Shop from 5 – 8 p.m. in Downtown Edenton.

There will be a giveaway of $50 in downtown dollars. Each participating business will have ‘enter to win’ cards to fill out.

March 18

Spring Fundraiser planned

EDENTON - The G&A Memorial Foundation Spring Fundraiser is planned from 5 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Edenton Bay Trading Company.

Tickets are $10. There will be food, drinks, silent auction and vinyl night.

Edenton Bay Trading Company is located at 407 South Broad St. in Edenton.

Saturday Farmer’s Market set

EDENTON - The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 18.

Blood Drive set

ROCKY HOCK - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.

Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.

Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.

March 24 – 25

Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton

EDENTON - The fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will take place in downtown Edenton on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at various local businesses and the library itself. Final details are still being worked on, but mark your calendars!

For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112 or visit the library.

The Shepard – Pruden Memorial Library located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

March 25

Lions host Breakfast for the Blind set

EDENTON - The Edenton Lions Club will host a “Breakfast for the Blind” event from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Edenton United Methodist Church.

A $10 donation will pay for a ticket, which covers breakfast and helps fund Edenton Lions’ programs for the blind and vision impaired. Tickets are available from any Edenton Lions Club member. For more information, call (252) 482-7906.

Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton.

Saturday Farmer’s Market set

EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 25.

March 30

Explored & explained slated

EDENTON – A look into the little known and surprising life of Francis Corbin is being held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at the Cupola House.

Meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Reservations are required. Reservation deadline is Saturday, March 18.

The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton.

April 1

Saturday Farmer’s Market set

EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, April 1.

April 22

Children’s Festival slated

HERTFORD – The Chowan/Perquiman’s Smart Start Partnership will be hosting the 15th annual week of the Young Child Children’s Festival will be held from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Perquiman’s Recreation Center.

There will be free giveaways while supplies last. There will be a petting zoo, car seat checks, games and more. This event is free.

For moire information, call 252-482-3035.

The Perquiman’s Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.

April 25

Vehicle Day slated

EDENTON – The Chamber has partnered with White Oak Elementary to bring vehicle day to the Pre-K through second grade students and also with D.F. Walker grades 3 – 5 for a career day on Tuesday, April 25.

Call Susan Creed at the Chamber office if a business would like to participate in this day for the schools. The number is 252-482-3400.

April 1 – 30

No Show Family Picnic slated

EDENTON – Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.

They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.

RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.

Ongoing

Wastewater Report available for review

COLUMBIA – The town of Columbia annual 2022 Wastewater report is available for review at the Town of Columbia Municipal Building, during weekday office hours.

The public is invited to review the report.

The Town of Columbia Municipal Building is located at 103 Main St. in Columbia.

American Legion Events

EDENTON – Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Edenton Farmers Market

EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.

Edenton Lions Club

EDENTON – The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday at Edenton Baptist Church.

The club is looking for new members.

Edenton Baptist Church is located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans

EDENTON – The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40

The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club

EDENTON – The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse. The club is always welcoming new members.

For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.

The clubhouse is located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton.

River City Toastmasters

WINDSOR – The River City Toastmasters, a community club composed of people who are committed to developing public speaking and leadership skills – meets virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

To attend a Zoom meeting, visit the organization’s webpage at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.

The meetings are free and open to the public.