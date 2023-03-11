UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili odds, picks and predictions

In a bantamweight bout in the main event, Petr Yan takes on Merab Dvalishvili Saturday at UFC Fight Night 221 — also known as UFC Vegas 71 — at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili odds, and make our expert picks and predictions.

The fight is on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 3 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Yan, the former champion, is looking to get himself back into title contention. He lost his strap to Aljamain Sterling via split-decision at UFC 273 in April 2022 and followed that bout up with a split-decision loss at UFC 280 against Sean O’Malley in October. Yan has gone the distance in each of his past 3 fights and 5 of the past 8 bouts.

Dvalishvili lost his first 2 fights at the UFC level in 2017 and 2018 but has since picked up 8 consecutive victories. He has 7 unanimous-decision victories and a KO/TKO against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266 during his win streak.

UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Fight result (2-way line) : Yan -260 (bet $260 to win $100) | Dvalishvili +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

: Yan -260 (bet $260 to win $100) | Dvalishvili +210 (bet $100 to win $210) Over/Under : 4.5 rounds (Over -210 | Under +165)

: 4.5 rounds (Over -210 | Under +165) Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-190) | No (+135)

UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili picks and predictions

Records: Yan (16-4-0) | Dvalishvili (15-4-0)

Fight result (2-way line or moneyline)

Yan (-260) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return if you bet him straight on the 2-way line, and that’s too expensive.

The former champ has ended up going the distance in 3 straight fights, while Dvalishvili has had the judges involved in 7 of his previous 8 bouts.

If you like Yan to win, play METHOD OF VICTORY: YAN BY POINTS (+110) — it’s a strong value at plus money.

YES: FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE (-190) is quite expensive. Normally my limit for a singular bet is -180, but sometimes you have to make an exception.

Yan has gone the distance in 3 fights in a row, with Dvalishvili seeing just a single stoppage in the past 8 bouts. It almost seems like a certainty that the judges are summoned to decide a winner in this main event.

