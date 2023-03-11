Washington Capitals at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Capitals (31-28-7) travel to meet the New York Islanders (34-25-8) Saturday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Blues vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Capitals were tripped up 3-2 in a shootout against the New Jersey Devils, dropping a valuable point. Washington is 5 points out of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Caps are 3-2-1 in the past 6 games, while cashing the Under in 3 of the past 4 outings.

The Islanders posted a huge 4-3 OT win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Thursday night. As a result, the Islanders are 2 points clear of the Pens for the top wild-card spot in the East. New York has won 3 straight, while posting points in 5 in a row. The Isles have at least a point in 10 of the past 12 outings, too.

Capitals at Islanders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Capitals +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Islanders -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

: Capitals +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Islanders -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Capitals +1.5 (-210) | Islanders -1.5 (+170)

: Capitals +1.5 (-210) | Islanders -1.5 (+170) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Capitals at Islanders projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (19-20-5, 2.75 GAA, .912 SV%, 5 SO) vs. Ilya Sorokin (23-18-6, 2.35 GAA, .926 SV%, 5 SO)

Kuemper has picked up the pack in March, posting a 2-1-1 record, 2.46 GAA and .931 SV% in 4 starts since flipping the calendar from February. He has allowed 3 or fewer goals in each of the outings.

Sorokin has been red-hot in March, picking up victories in each of his 3 starts during the month. That includes a huge 4-3 win in OT in Pittsburgh, stopping 33 of 36 shots. He allowed 4 goals on 35 shots in his first meeting with Washington at home Jan. 16.

Capitals at Islanders picks and predictions

Prediction

Islanders 3, Capitals 2

The ISLANDERS (-140) are a decent play as a moderate favorite. New York has been playing very well lately.

The Isles have won 4 in a row against Eastern Conference teams, while also going a perfect 4-0 in the past 4 against Metropolitan Division foes. New York has won 4 of its past 5 games on home ice, too.

On the flip side, the Capitals (+120) are just 1-5 in the past 6 games against winning teams, while going 1-6 in the previous 7 against teams from the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals +1.5 (-210) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, if you require insurance and just cannot play them straight up. If you like Washington, just play it on the moneyline. I do not like them in this spot, however.

PASS.

UNDER 5.5 (-110) is the lean in this important Metropolitan Division contest.

The Under is 9-4 in the past 13 games overall for the Capitals, while cashing at a 12-5 clip in the past 17 games inside the Metro. The Under is also 7-2-1 in the past 10 games against winning teams for the Caps.

The Under is 6-1-1 in the past 8 games overall for the Islanders, while going 6-2-1 in the past 9 against losing teams, and 18-7-2 in the past 27 home games.

