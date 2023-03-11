Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Purdue odds, picks and predictions

The Ohio State Buckeyes (16-18) battle the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (27-5) Saturday in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tip from United Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ohio State vs. Purdue odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Ohio State took down Michigan State 68-58 Friday in the quarterfinal round of the tournament to cover as 6-point underdogs. It has now won 5 of its last 6 games and is 6-0 against the spread (ATS) in that span. The Buckeyes are 14-20 ATS this season.

Purdue beat Rutgers 70-65 while failing to cover as 6.5-point favorites on Friday in the quarterfinal. It has now won 3 games in a row and is 6-4 in its last 10. In that span, the Boilermakers are 3-7 ATS to fall to 12-18-2 ATS on the season.

Purdue swept the season series beating Ohio State 71-69 to cover as 2-point road underdogs in early January and winning 82-55 and covering as 12.5-point home favorites in late February.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Ohio State vs. Purdue odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Ohio State +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Purdue -360 (bet $360 to win $100)

: Ohio State +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Purdue -360 (bet $360 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Ohio State +7.5 (-105) | Purdue -7.5 (-115)

: Ohio State +7.5 (-105) | Purdue -7.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Ohio State vs. Purdue picks and predictions

Prediction

Purdue 71, Ohio State 67

PASS.

The moneyline odds do not present any value on Purdue in this matchup.

LEAN OHIO STATE +7.5 (-105).

Ohio State has hit a hot streak at the best time of the season and has become somewhat of the conference version of a Cinderella team. It is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games, including 5-0 in its last 5 games following a ATS win and 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games following an outright win.

Purdue has struggled against the spread recently. It is 0-4 ATS in its last 4 games, 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games following an outright win, 0-9 ATS in its last 9 Saturday games and 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games following a ATS loss.

BET OVER 134.5 (-110).

The Over is 5-0 in the Buckeyes’ last 5 Saturday games, 3-0-1 in their last 4 games against a team with a winning outright record and 9-7 this season in 16 day games.

For Purdue, the Over is 7-1 in its last 8 games following an outright win and 3-0-1 in its last 4 games.

The Over is also 3-0-1 in the last 4 meetings between these programs.

