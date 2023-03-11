FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders odds, picks and predictions
By Nathan Beighle,
5 days ago
FC Cincinnati (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) welcomes the Seattle Sounders (2-0-0) to TQL Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV+). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.
FC Cincinnati kicked off their season at home with a 2-1 win over Houston. They followed it up by taking to the road and drawing Orlando despite having 4 more shots and 3 more shots on target. FCC had 57% possession in that game. They sit tied for 5th in the East.
FCC drew Seattle 1-1 last season on the road.
The Sounders, on the other hand, are 1 of 2 teams in the Western Conference that kicked off the season undefeated. They have 6 goals for and 0 against. Seattle is coming off a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, ending with 6 more shots on goal and 60% possession.
These two sides drew last season, and this should be a highly competitive battle.
Seattle has already proven to be one of the best teams in the West, especially at full strength after a season of injuries last year. They have given up 17 shots through 2 games as well. So while they have a dynamic offense, the defense could concede.
FC Cincinnati ended last season with 6 draws in 17 home games and had fewer expected goals in their lone home matchup. They were one of the most draw-heavy sides last season and have a similar roster, one even stronger defensively.
