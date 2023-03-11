Open in App
Seattle, WA
FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wTSu_0lFYIRpO00

FC Cincinnati (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) welcomes the Seattle Sounders (2-0-0) to TQL Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV+). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.

FC Cincinnati kicked off their season at home with a 2-1 win over Houston. They followed it up by taking to the road and drawing Orlando despite having 4 more shots and 3 more shots on target. FCC had 57% possession in that game. They sit tied for 5th in the East.

FCC drew Seattle 1-1 last season on the road.

The Sounders, on the other hand, are 1 of 2 teams in the Western Conference that kicked off the season undefeated. They have 6 goals for and 0 against. Seattle is coming off a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, ending with 6 more shots on goal and 60% possession.

FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: FC Cincinnati +107 (bet $100 to win $107) | Seattle Sounders +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Draw +255
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

World class soccer coverage all in one place: Get ESPN+

FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders picks and predictions

Prediction

FC Cincinnati 2, Seattle Sounders 2

Moneyline (ML)

LEAN DRAW (+255).

These two sides drew last season, and this should be a highly competitive battle.

Seattle has already proven to be one of the best teams in the West, especially at full strength after a season of injuries last year. They have given up 17 shots through 2 games as well. So while they have a dynamic offense, the defense could concede.

FC Cincinnati ended last season with 6 draws in 17 home games and had fewer expected goals in their lone home matchup. They were one of the most draw-heavy sides last season and have a similar roster, one even stronger defensively.

Ultimately, for the value, back DRAW (+255).

Over/Under (O/U)

BET OVER 2.5 (-115).

Both teams are 1-1 O/U on this total, but it hasn’t been because of a lacking attack.

FCC had ample chances against Houston and then played a slower game against Orlando; whereas, Seattle had 4 goals on Colorado and scored 2 against a lacking Real Salt Lake team.

The FCC backline allowed 1.6 expected goals to Houston. Seattle should be able to have ample opportunities with F Jordan Morris and F Raul Ruidiaz.

FCC has had more than an expected goal in both games while Seattle has had 2 or more in both games and has allowed 17 shots, showing at least some weakness in the final third.

Considering the fast style of play this should be at, take the OVER 2.5 (-115) despite the juice.

