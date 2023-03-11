The Miami Heat Are Capable Of 3-Point Shooting Displayed Against Cavs. Can They Sustain It?

The Heat provided a glimpse of last year in making 14 of 29 3-pointers against Cavs

The Miami Heat played this year's team for one half Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the second half, it was more like a flashback to last season. The Heat shot 14 of 29 (48 percent) from the arc, with most of the production coming in the second half.

"That's when we're at our best, ball movement and finding the open guy, sharing the ball and just hitting open shots," said forward Max Strus, who made 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. "It's easy to play the game right way and when we do that, we're pretty good."

The Heat haven't been good at the arc this season. A year leading after leading the league in 3-point shooting percentage, they have experienced a huge decline. They are 27th in the NBA at 33 percent.

The struggles have led to a lack of confidence. The Heat were plenty hesitant against the Cavs, only making 3 of 10 in the first half. They passed up several open looks, especially Tyler Herro and Strus.

They regained their confidence in the second half by knocking down 11 of 19.

"That's the only way you're going to knock them down is if you take them and take them confidently," said forward Caleb Martin, who was 1 of 3 from the arc. "I think we passed up a little too many in the first half. That's part of not being aggressive enough."

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Friday's win against Cavs. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Friday's win against Cavs. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra on the efficiency of Jimmy Butler. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com