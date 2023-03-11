Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Incoming NBA Players Should Study The Efficiency Of Jimmy Butler

Butler scored 33 points on just 16 shots in win against Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler can impress in a variety of ways on the basketball court.

The one area coach Erik Spoelstra has gushed about the most is Butler's efficiency. He needed only 16 shots to score 33 points in Friday's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I feel like we could say this about so many of the games but that's what the greats do," Spoelstra said. "How long ago was it, two or three weeks ago, he had the 30-point game off 12 shots and now he did a 33-point game off (16) shots. It's the epitome of efficiency."

Butler is averaging 29 points in the last three games while taking a combined 44 shots. He is shooting 63 percent.

"Players coming in should study Jimmy Butler," Spoelstra said. "You don't need to be a volume shooter. You don't need to have the ball in your hands all the time to be able to impose your will offensively. He just is a really smart basketball player and he knows how to win games, particularly when games are competitive and close."

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Friday's win against Cavs. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Friday's win against Cavs. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler attends Pau Gasol's jersey retirement. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com