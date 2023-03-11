Even during basketball and pollen season, North Carolina offers so much to explore
By Bill Church,
5 days ago
If you’re a newcomer, welcome to North Carolina. Once you unpack everything, leave.
Leave for the weekend.
Leave for the mountains.
Leave for the beaches.
That’s the beauty of our state and living in the Triangle. When everything new on Netflix starts to feel old, indulge yourself with a day or weekend trip. There is so much to explore and experience. And a quick check of The News & Observer archive shows we continually appeal to a statewide audience.
Granted, it’s that time of year when the triumphs and travails of the ACC Tournament in nostalgia-pollinated Greensboro dominate our viewing screens. But given the seismic rumblings currently affecting the center of the college basketball universe, aka HERE, maybe a road trip is a good idea.
Back roads and back stories
My wife loves an adventure, and the benefit of working at The News & Observer is working with Carolina-bred journalists who know the back roads and back stories.
We’ve notched our share of weekend trips in a year-plus of being first-generation Carolinians, enough to converse with locals on the must-dos:
▪ MUST bring cash for a bag of Britts Donuts on Carolina Beach. If Britts is closed for the season, or you prefer something else that’s calorically guilty for breakfast, DO arise early and head to Kate’s Pancake House. The restaurant staff is a joy.
▪ MUST walk the beach even when your feet go numb, drive Highway 12 despite all the wacky speed limit changes, and DO trust your instincts when locals wink and tell you how to get into the Corolla lighthouse (despite it being closed for the season.)
The trip to/from OBX was reflective of this state’s beauty and fragility, its wealth and poverty, its hope and heritage.
All this inspired introspection … and we forgot to stop at a coastal Duck Donuts .
So, if you see me at the one at 8323 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh early on a weekend morning, don’t judge. I’m exploring the state, one doughnut at a time.
Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer. Please email bchurch@newsobserver with your favorite must-do travel advice.
Comments / 0