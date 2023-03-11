Open in App
Inside The Astros

Astros Injury Updates: Houston's Yordan Álvarez, Michael Brantley Inch Closer to Returning

By Denton Ramsey,

5 days ago

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez takes swings in batting cage, outfielder Michael Brantley not expected to be ready for Opening Day.

With Opening Day for the Major League Baseball season less than three weeks away, a pair of Houston Astros teammates are inching closer to returning to action.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart , Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez took swings in the batting cage on Friday, March 10.

"We know it doesn't take him long to get ready," Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown said in regards to Alvarez on March 8. "He's a fierce competitor in the batter's box. It's just a matter of him being completely healthy. Hopefully we're through the storm once he starts back swinging. I think he's had the ample rest he needs."

Meanwhile, outfielder Michael Brantley is not expected to be ready until early April -- with the outfielder likely to miss Opening Day, although he'll be back at No. 2 in the lineup in the very near future.

"It's going to be really close, to be there Opening Day or shortly thereafter, a week after, tops," Brown said on March 8. "We don't know where that is. I'm hoping no later than April 10 with him."

Astros skipper Dusty Baker has already confirmed that Brantley will slot in at No. 2 in the lineup, once he does return from his injury.

"If Brantley is in the lineup, Brantley is No. 2," Baker told the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, March 5. "I know [Jeremy] Peña's been good, but he ain't been good as long as Brantley."

In the meantime, the Astros continue spring training action with a majority of the team representing a plethora of different countries in the World Baseball Classic, which began March 7 and runs through March 21.

Opening Day is exactly three weeks away.

Are you ready, Houston fans??

