The Nike LeBron 20 'Chosen 1' Finally Released Online

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' Nike shoes release in splashy colors.

The 2022-23 NBA season has been dominated by arguably the greatest player of all time. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has enjoyed a memorable year and still has more time to make history.

In addition to breaking the league's all-time scoring record, James has celebrated two decades with Nike . Throughout the season, James has worn a mix of new and retro basketball shoes.

However, his 20th signature shoe with the Swoosh has garnered the most attention. Almost every colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 has flown off the shelves, and now one of the most highly anticipated releases just took place.

How to Buy

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 20. Nike

On Friday, the Nike LeBron 20 was released in the 'Chosen 1' colorway on the Nike website . The shoes cost $200 in adult sizes, $160 in big kids' sizes, and $95 in little kids' sizes.

Since images of the brightly-colored hoop shoes first surfaced online, athletes and fans have held their breath, hoping for a general release. Nike and James did not disappoint their loyal fans as the shoes surprisingly hit shelves. Below is everything fans must know about the shoes before making the big purchase.

Details

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 20. Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 'Chosen 1' features an orange dimensional knit mesh upper with a pink sphere liner collar. Further contrast is provided by the vivid purple and stacked Swoosh logos on the lateral sides of the shoes.

In Nike's product description, the brand compared James' career to pink diamonds as they "undergo enormous amounts of pressure during formation, only to flourish in the end."

Additionally, the rose-colored hue is a nod to the "growing number of accolades to signify that pressure can bust pipes—or make championship rings." With Los Angeles gearing up for James' return and another postseason run now is the ideal time to purchase these celebratory shoes before they are gone forever.

