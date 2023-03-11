‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Ethan Plath Reunites With Siblings in Georgia After Move to Minnesota

The Plath family is back together again. Ethan Plath, who stars with his family in the TLC reality series Welcome to Plathville, reunited with his dad and several of his siblings during a recent visit to his home state of Georgia. The family gathering comes several months after Ethan and his wife Olivia relocated from Florida to Minnesota.

Ethan Plath reunited with his ‘Welcome to Plathville’ siblings

Ethan Plath on ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

On March 10, Ethan took to Instagram to share some photos of himself and some of his eight siblings, including Micah Plath, Isaac Plath, and Cassia Plath.

“Went down to Georgia saw my Dad and siblings,” the Welcome to Plathville star captioned the post. “So good to see them. The little girls aren’t so little anymore. ? Also picked up a couple cars! Good times!”

Ethan’s younger sister Lydia was overjoyed to spend time with one of her big brothers. “Yes! Come anytime,” she replied. The reality TV personality also shared some photos of the family celebrating Micah’s 22nd birthday together on her Instagram Story.

Isaac shared some of the same photos on his own Instagram. “Always good to see you guys,” he wrote.

Ethan and his wife Olivia Plath recently moved to Minnesota

The once tight-knit Plath family is now more spread out than ever. In December 2022, Olivia revealed that she and Ethan had moved from Tampa to the Minneapolis area.

“Good morning from snowy and sunny Minnesota,” she said on her Instagram Story (via People). “I feel like there’s not a lot of sunny days in the winter so I’m very happy for the sun this morning but cat’s out of the bag – if you didn’t know Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple of weeks ago.”

Meanwhile, Micah is still pursuing his modeling career in Los Angeles and Moriah appears to still be living in Tampa. Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy still live in Georgia, along with their father, Barry Plath. A ninth Plath sibling, Hosanna Plath, lives in Ohio with her husband and doesn’t appear on the show.

Kim Plath was missing from the family reunion

Noticeably absent from the Plath family reunion was Ethan and his siblings’ mom Kim Plath. Ethan has had a strained relationship with his mother since he married Olivia (with whom Kim did not get along) and began to break away from some of his family’s more conservative beliefs. Later, Kim herself began to question the strict way in which she’d raised her children. In Welcome to Plathville Season 4, she separated from Barry, her husband of 24 years. In June 2022, they announced they were getting a divorce.

That same month, Kim was involved in a drunk-driving accident in Florida. A warrant was later issued for her arrest. She turned herself in and was later ordered to pay a $963 fine, spend nine months on probation, and complete 50 hours of community service.

