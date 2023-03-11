Karl Malone recalls wrestling versus Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman: “I took it seriously”

Karl Malone once said that if he had the opportunity to wrestle, he would take it and he did at the 1998 WCW Bash at the Beach.

Hulk Hogan, Karl Malone, Dennis Rodman © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star, Monroe News Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC, © Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

View the original article to see embedded media.

Shortly after the Utah Jazz lost the 1998 NBA Finals to the Chicago Bulls, Karl Malone fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Malone teamed up with Diamond Dallas Page to face Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman at the 1998 WCW Bash at the Beach. This remains one of the highest-selling PPV events ever produced by WCW and will always be remembered in pro wrestling folklore not only because it featured two NBA stars who had just battled in the NBA Finals but because of Malone’s impressive pro wrestling debut.

The Mailman recently talked about the experience and he explained why it was a success.

"I had an unbelievable owner who gave me the leeway to do certain things and he would always say, 'Don't get hurt.' When you do it the proper way and take it seriously and you're prepared, I will take my chances. I always said, 'If I ever had the opportunity to wrestle, I'm going to do it.' My opportunity just happened to come during the NBA Finals. I was comfortable and I trusted Dennis and Hulk Hogan. I trusted them that we would keep each other safe, and it all worked out. I took it seriously," Malone said .

The lure of the ring

When the Mailman was a kid, his mom used to take him and his siblings to pro wrestling matches in Louisiana. Karl always wanted to wrestle in the ring one day but he ended up becoming one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

That year, however, an opportunity presented itself when he met wrestling star Page. The two would connect several times that year and in one of those meetings, the Mailman told Page that his dream was never to become a basketball player and that he felt the lure of the ring.

Of course, Page offered Malone to wrestle with him. But he had to present the idea to producer Eric Bischoff. After Bischoff said yes, the match was booked.

Malone would team up with DDP against “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and then Bulls forward Dennis Rodman, who had already appeared in pro wrestling circles before Karl even thought about it. The fact that Malone’s Jazz faced Rodman’s Bulls in the finals just weeks before the wrestling match was purely coincidence, but it made it more appealing.

And so it was booked. And just as he did during his entire NBA career, the Mailman delivered.

The Disciple stole victory but the Mailman had the last say

The match lasted 23 minutes and 47 seconds. Page and The Mailman looked like they were gonna win the match when DDP delivered a Diamond Cutter on Hogan. But Rodman tried to interfere and Malone stepped in and delivered his own “Diamond Cutter” on Rodzilla; the Mailman went for the pin but the referee refused to start a count since DDP and Hogan were the legal men in the ring.

With Malone, Rodman, and the referee on one side, The Disciple entered the ring and delivered the Apocalypse on Page. When the referee turned around, Hogan was already on top of DDP and he counted to three, giving the Hulkster and Rodman the victory.

But Malone was not done. After the victory was stolen from them, the Jazz forward turned his frustration to The Disciple and stunned Hogan’s bodyguard with DDP’s signature move. The Mailman then followed that up with another “Diamond Cutter” that sent referee Charles Robinson to the mat.

So yeah, it did look like Malone took it seriously.