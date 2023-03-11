Open in App
Boston, MA
“I feared Andrew Toney more than Michael Jordan” - Danny Ainge on why he hated going up against 'The Boston Strangler'

By Shane Garry Acedera,

5 days ago

Andrew Toney was dubbed as the Boston Strangler for a reason.

Most NBA players feared Michael Jordan the most. Not Danny Ainge , though. The former Boston Celtic guard picked Andrew Toney instead.

“I feared Andrew Toney even more than I feared Michael Jordan. He’s not just a great scorer. The guy wanted to beat you up and score. He had an assassin’s mentality," Ainge said .

Ainge was right about his last sentence. One of Toney’s NBA nicknames was the “Silent Assassin.” However, his performances against the Celtics earned him another nickname - “The Boston Strangler.”

The Boston Strangler

Some thought that the nickname was insensitive because it was a reference to a real-life serial killer in the Boston area during the 1960s. But if you look at Andrew Toney’s resume, he literally killed the Boston Celtics on the basketball court.

As a rookie in 1981, Toney scored 35 points in a game played in Boston. Then when the teams played in the Eastern Conference Finals that year, he put up 26 in Game 1 and 35 in Game 2. With both games played in Boston, Toney officially became "The Boston Strangler."

Toney Torched the Celtics again the following season. When the teams met for the second straight year in the Conference Finals, he had games with 30 and 39 points early in the series.

After the Celtics rallied from a 3-1 deficit to send the series to a Game 7 in Boston, Toney unloaded 34 points as the Sixers won the decider, 120-106. Over the seven-game series, he averaged 26.4 points per game, and none of Boston’s guards were able to contain him.

Celtics acquired Dennis Johnson to stop Toney

Andrew Toney was such a pain in the Celtics’ behind that the team traded for Dennis Johnson in 1983 because then-president Red Auerbach believed that the Celtics needed a defensive guard that Andrew couldn’t intimidate. Boston had lost two of three East Finals from 1980 to 1982, with Toney torching them.

While DJ found some success against Toney, it was ultimately injuries that slowed down The Boston Strangler. After scoring a career-high 20.4 points per game during the 1983-84 NBA season, Toney began succumbing to chronic foot injuries. He played in only six games during the 1985-86 campaign and a total of 81 games during the next two seasons, his last in the NBA.

Toney’s NBA career lasted only eight seasons and he played in only 468 total regular season games. That wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame. But if you ask those who played with him and against him - former Boston Celtics players specifically - there’s no doubt that Andrew Toney was one of the most feared offensive players of his generation.

