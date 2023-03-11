Bill Simmons Throws Shade At Bronny James

Bill Simmons has talked about Bronny James' chances to succeed in the NBA, yet shading the player for some of his characteristics.

Bronny James is closer to making his way to the NBA, as he's considered a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron James' eldest son has shown interesting things on the court, and he's set to take his game to the next level.

However, not everybody is convinced he can be that great in the league, including Bill Simmons, one of LeBron's biggest critics over the years.

“Right now, from what I’ve seen, he’s definitely athletic, he’s a very good defensive player, he seems like he’d be fun to play with, but he’s basically a 6’2″ shooting guard,” Simmons said.

Simmons threw shade at Bronny with his remarks, explaining that the kid needs to add something extra to his arsenal if he wants to be a starter in this league.

“You know at some point, if you’re at the highest, highest level, you’ve got to bring some awesome thing to the table if you’re going to be an above-average starter.”

“You either have to be an incredible shooter, an incredible defender, a great athlete with length, or somebody like (Oklahoma City Thunder swingman) Josh Giddey who’s just a connector with the way he plays, and I don’t know what that’s going to be for him. … but right now he looks like a 6’2″ shooting guard,” the controversial analyst concluded, via Sports Illustrated .

Simmons has had a complex 'relationship' with LeBron James over the years, and just like Skip Bayless, he's now attacking Bronny. The 18-year-old is in his senior year of high school, and his college selection is one of the most anticipated in recent years.

He has a lot of talent and LeBron is well aware of that. They could team up on the Orlando Magic according to predictions, but time will tell where Bronny would end up once he makes it to the association.

Bronny James Has Become A Five-Start Recruit

Teams are waiting for Bronny to go pro after spending one year in college. He's now a five-star recruit , confirming that he's on a great level right now . Bronny could end up becoming a higher pick depending on his performances in college, but as things stand right now, he's definitely going to the league.

LeBron has expressed his desire to share the court with him, either as rivals or teammates, but he wants to live that experience and make history with his son. The King is still going strong and if his body helps him, he'll be there, going at it with Bronny on the NBA court.

