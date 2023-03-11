Kyrie Irving Shared A Powerful Message: "When The Rich Rob The Poor, It's Called Business. When The Poor Fight Back, It's Called Violence."

Kyrie Irving took to social media to share an amazing message.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving is a true maverick, on the court and off of it. The mercurial superstar marches to the beat of his drum, no matter what anyone else has to say about it.

Kyrie Irving has made it clear time and again that he cares deeply about many social causes. His charity work and social awareness are second to none, although his opinions can cause issues at times. He recently shared a powerful message on Twitter.

Credit: Kyrie Irving

Credit: Kyrie Irving

Credit: Kyrie Irving

Credit: Kyrie Irving

The first image showed other people with messed up spaces of mind forcibly trying to change the mind of someone that knows who they are.

The second one was more about how society can sometimes pull people back, trying to keep them from reaching the heights that they want to.

The third image was about fitting in, with the quote, "Now that I'm no longer sleeping, I cannot pretend to fit anymore where I don't belong." It's interesting to think about what Irving is referencing here, although it lines up with what he's said in the past about how his worldviews have changed.

The last image delivered perhaps the most impactful message of all, especially relevant in today's society with growing inequalities: "When the rich rob the poor, it's called business. When the poor fight back, it's called violence."

Kyrie Irving has been known to share messages like this from time to time, and it's safe to say that he is a unique NBA superstar. He often gets criticized for some of his words and actions, but no one can doubt the fact that Kyrie Irving truly cares.

Kyrie Irving Has Done A Lot Of Incredible Charity Work

Kyrie Irving has always been about giving back using his platform and immense wealth. he has spoken about his Native American roots and done a lot of work for those communities. And he recently donated a big sum to children in Ghana and Nigeria .

"We raised over $10,000 in the first week with the support of over 200 people and the fundraiser started trending," Mofid wrote. "Yesterday, I woke up to a $45,000 donation from basketball star Kyrie Irving. His donation will provide a water tank for the school in Nigeria (so they have access to clean drinking water) and also ensures that all 351 students in the school will have shoes, uniforms, books, and backpacks."

Irving addressed his donation as well , humble about the great work that he is doing. In basketball terms, Kyrie Irving continues to be himself, there is no one else like him. But outside of that, he is continuing his work in the social sphere, something he should be recognized for, and not just criticized.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.