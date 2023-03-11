250 Inspiring Bucket List Ideas To Accomplish in Your Lifetime

Must-see places and challenging experiences to try.

No matter your age, most of us have ideas of things we would love to do in our lifetime. Some of those things could be basic goals and others might be a little more adventuresome or challenging. Instead of letting those thoughts or goals just ramble around in our brains, it's a good idea to formalize the ideas into a bucket list. That way, whether you want to learn a different language or hope to witness a blood moon , writing those bucket list ideas down will help you to get them accomplished.

It's first important to understand what a bucket list really is and what types of things you put on it. You may have some preconceived ideas about this, however, you'll be happy to find out a bucket list can consist of much more than just heart-stopping thrills that stare death in the face. Something as simple as reading a classic could be a challenging and rewarding experience for you.

If you find yourself staring at a blank piece of paper with no idea what to even consider as a goal, no worries! We have put together a whopping list of 250 bucket list ideas that you may want to consider for yourself.

What Is a Bucket List?

A bucket list is a list that is made up of a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime. These will usually consist of things that someone has never done before but hopes to do before they die. It's a way of keeping track of what is most important to you and identifying the milestones and experiences you hope to have.

What a bucket list is not, is a list of tasks. A chore or to-do list is a totally separate list.

How Do You Make a Bucket List?

There is no hard and set rule for what goes on a bucket list. In fact, each person's bucket list will probably be totally different than another person's. Some people are way over the top with adventure-seeking. They may include "scary" things like tightrope walking, which might make another person nauseous just thinking about it.

Many people think that a bucket list needs to contain only very remarkable accomplishments. However, any new experience that is important to you should be included on your bucket list. If it is a goal that you have before you die, then it is absolutely a bucket list item.

What Is Number One On Most People's Bucket Lists?

According to a survey done by YouGov , the number one item on most people's bucket lists is "getting healthier." In fact, 41% of adults surveyed came up with that response. Here is the list of the three most common responses within all age groups.

Get healthier/lose weight - 41%

Travel to an exotic location - 35%

Achieve a wealth goal - 29%

There were some slight variations in the top three between Gen Z'ers and Baby Boomers. Gen Z'ers had achieving wealth as number one, followed by getting healthier and then a tie with owning a home and getting married. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, responded with getting healthier as number one, followed by traveling and then changing someone's life for the better.

Challenging Bucket List Ideas

Everyone likes a challenge. Once the challenge is accomplished, it feels so worthwhile and rewarding. Think of anything that interests you, even if it feels intimidating, and write those things down.

Run a marathon Drive a race car Hike the Appalachian Trail Write a book Learn to cook Learn to bake Try a DIY home project Make your own wine Brew your own beer Learn kickboxing Learn yoga Get physically fit Go ziplining Create a video that goes viral Try axe throwing Learn archery Learn to paddle board Climb a mountain Try ice climbing Visit all 50 states Get on a live tv show Scuba diving Ride a mechanical bull Go kite surfing Learn to rollerblade

Thrilling Bucket List Ideas

If you love thrill and adventure, this section is full of ideas that will get your heart pumping.

Ride a rollercoaster Go sky diving Go parasailing Go bungee jumping Go water skiing Go snow skiing White water rafting Take a hot air balloon ride Ride in a helicopter Go surfing Ride a motorcycle Drive a side by side Ride a dirt bike Go snowmobiling Ride a horse Explore a cave Bike down a volcano Visit the Grand Canyon Rent a dune buggy Swim in a hot spring Attend the Olympics Attend the Super Bowl Travel on a train Fly in a plane See a waterfall

Sporting Bucket List Ideas

Some of you may be hunting or sports enthusiasts. In that case, you may have specific goals for each category. Each specific goal can be its own bucket list item.

Moose hunting Deep sea fishing Deer hunting Bear hunting Duck hunting Turkey hunting Learn fly fishing Fish the Great Lakes Predator hunting Learn to golf Play a team sport Go rock climbing Take a float plane to a remote area Play a game of paintball Hunt for elk Hunt an animal from another country Play tennis Play racquetball Play pickleball Play padel Play volleyball Play softball Play baseball Play soccer Play football

Travel Bucket List Ideas

Most of us have some type of travel interest. There is no end to the travel goals that you might have. This section highlights some popular ideas that can lead to many more specifics or further destinations.

Go on an African safari Go on an Alaskan cruise Visit another country Visit a tropical island Visit all seven continents Visit a rainforest Go to an aquarium Visit a science museum Go to Hawaii Stay on a yacht Stay in a luxury hotel Stay in a cabin Sleep in a tent Stay at a bed and breakfast Visit a castle Travel through the mountains Visit the East Coast Visit the West Coast Visit Yellowstone National Park Visit New York City Visit Los Angelas Travel in a riverboat Take a taxi Ride the Subway Take a friendcation

Popular Bucket List Ideas

We tend to all start with some common goals in life such as going to college or getting married. This is a good place to start when coming up with your own list.

Have fulfilling friendships Go to college Get married Buy a house Fall in love Have a fulfilling career Have kids Retire early Be your own boss Start a garden Find a church Build a dream home Buy a vacation home Send kids to college Volunteer somewhere Accomplish a goal Travel somewhere new Learn photography Attend a formal event Ride bike trails Meet a celebrity Master a video game Get paid to travel Order room service Play the stock market

Fun Bucket List Ideas

Do you like to have fun? Here are some things that you might enjoy trying.

Go sailing Go snorkeling Pan for gold Go beachcombing Go camping Go canoeing Go kayaking Go wine tasting Go boating Swim with sea turtles Swim with dolphins Learn to ice skate See the Northern Lights View a rocket take off Take an airboat to see alligators Go to a concert Go to symphony Go to a play Ride a skateboard Ride an electric scooter Ride in a limo Do a flip on a trampoline Bike down a volcano Attend a rodeo Ride in a horse and carriage

Bucket List Ideas For the Mind

Stay young with bucket list ideas that challenge your brain. Here is some food for thought to get you started.

Read a classic Learn another language Take a class Learn an art Learn to play an instrument Play chess Learn a new card game Read the Bible in a year Learn how to code Learn how to drive a stick shift Take up a new hobby Learn to dance Play sudoku Put together a 1,000-piece puzzle Memorize scripture Learn to line dance Learn calligraphy Take singing lessons Go to an art gallery Read a biography Learn history Learn a new skill Put together your family tree See a ballet See an opera

Bucket List Ideas for Health

Some of these ideas for health-related goals may seem like New Year's resolutions . However, they are great to add to a bucket list as they will enrich your life.

Become physically fit Eat healthy Try intermittent fasting Meditate Reach your goal weight Conquer a fear Eat a new food Go oyster hunting Start an herb garden Chop firewood Join a book club Be a mentor Own a pet Do a charity walk Learn CPR Make a positive change in someone's life Start a charity Visit a beach Unplug for a week Teach a class Sponsor a child Vote in an election Write a poem Write a song Start a journal

Unique Bucket List Ideas

Have you ever thought of chasing a storm or sending a message in a bottle? Think outside the box a little as you are putting together your list.

Chase a storm Own a piece of Tiffany's jewelry Own investment real estate Stay at an all-inclusive resort Partake in a progressive dinner Do the polar bear plunge Own an original piece of artwork Rope swing into the water Send a message in a bottle Start a blog Whistle with two fingers Bowl a strike Dive off a high diving board Fly a kite Go ice fishing Play badminton Dye hair Get a pedicure Get a manicure Take a mud bath Have a house cleaner Flip a house Attend a pig roast Drink expensive wine Participate in a parade

Creative Bucket List Ideas

Creating something can be a rewarding challenge for most people. If you have any interest at all, you can easily take a class to learn just about anything.

Make a career out of a hobby Build a sand castle Learn pottery Paint something Make jewelry Learn to sew Learn to knit Learn to crochet Make stained glass Learn woodworking Start a collection Invent something Make a balloon animal Make a model car Act in a play Learn glass blowing Decoupage something Design a website Complete a cross-stitch piece Tie-dye a T-shirt Make a scrapbook Make a candle Learn origami Make soap Refinish a piece of furniture

