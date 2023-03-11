Change location
250 Inspiring Bucket List Ideas To Accomplish in Your Lifetime
By Renee Hanlon,5 days ago
Must-see places and challenging experiences to try.
No matter your age, most of us have ideas of things we would love to do in our lifetime. Some of those things could be basic goals and others might be a little more adventuresome or challenging. Instead of letting those thoughts or goals just ramble around in our brains, it's a good idea to formalize the ideas into a bucket list. That way, whether you want to learn a different language or hope to witness a blood moon , writing those bucket list ideas down will help you to get them accomplished.
It's first important to understand what a bucket list really is and what types of things you put on it. You may have some preconceived ideas about this, however, you'll be happy to find out a bucket list can consist of much more than just heart-stopping thrills that stare death in the face. Something as simple as reading a classic could be a challenging and rewarding experience for you.
If you find yourself staring at a blank piece of paper with no idea what to even consider as a goal, no worries! We have put together a whopping list of 250 bucket list ideas that you may want to consider for yourself.
What Is a Bucket List?
A bucket list is a list that is made up of a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime. These will usually consist of things that someone has never done before but hopes to do before they die. It's a way of keeping track of what is most important to you and identifying the milestones and experiences you hope to have.
What a bucket list is not, is a list of tasks. A chore or to-do list is a totally separate list.
How Do You Make a Bucket List?
There is no hard and set rule for what goes on a bucket list. In fact, each person's bucket list will probably be totally different than another person's. Some people are way over the top with adventure-seeking. They may include "scary" things like tightrope walking, which might make another person nauseous just thinking about it.
Many people think that a bucket list needs to contain only very remarkable accomplishments. However, any new experience that is important to you should be included on your bucket list. If it is a goal that you have before you die, then it is absolutely a bucket list item.
What Is Number One On Most People's Bucket Lists?
According to a survey done by YouGov , the number one item on most people's bucket lists is "getting healthier." In fact, 41% of adults surveyed came up with that response. Here is the list of the three most common responses within all age groups.
- Get healthier/lose weight - 41%
- Travel to an exotic location - 35%
- Achieve a wealth goal - 29%
There were some slight variations in the top three between Gen Z'ers and Baby Boomers. Gen Z'ers had achieving wealth as number one, followed by getting healthier and then a tie with owning a home and getting married. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, responded with getting healthier as number one, followed by traveling and then changing someone's life for the better.
Challenging Bucket List Ideas
Everyone likes a challenge. Once the challenge is accomplished, it feels so worthwhile and rewarding. Think of anything that interests you, even if it feels intimidating, and write those things down.
- Run a marathon
- Drive a race car
- Hike the Appalachian Trail
- Write a book
- Learn to cook
- Learn to bake
- Try a DIY home project
- Make your own wine
- Brew your own beer
- Learn kickboxing
- Learn yoga
- Get physically fit
- Go ziplining
- Create a video that goes viral
- Try axe throwing
- Learn archery
- Learn to paddle board
- Climb a mountain
- Try ice climbing
- Visit all 50 states
- Get on a live tv show
- Scuba diving
- Ride a mechanical bull
- Go kite surfing
- Learn to rollerblade
Thrilling Bucket List Ideas
If you love thrill and adventure, this section is full of ideas that will get your heart pumping.
- Ride a rollercoaster
- Go sky diving
- Go parasailing
- Go bungee jumping
- Go water skiing
- Go snow skiing
- White water rafting
- Take a hot air balloon ride
- Ride in a helicopter
- Go surfing
- Ride a motorcycle
- Drive a side by side
- Ride a dirt bike
- Go snowmobiling
- Ride a horse
- Explore a cave
- Bike down a volcano
- Visit the Grand Canyon
- Rent a dune buggy
- Swim in a hot spring
- Attend the Olympics
- Attend the Super Bowl
- Travel on a train
- Fly in a plane
- See a waterfall
Sporting Bucket List Ideas
Some of you may be hunting or sports enthusiasts. In that case, you may have specific goals for each category. Each specific goal can be its own bucket list item.
- Moose hunting
- Deep sea fishing
- Deer hunting
- Bear hunting
- Duck hunting
- Turkey hunting
- Learn fly fishing
- Fish the Great Lakes
- Predator hunting
- Learn to golf
- Play a team sport
- Go rock climbing
- Take a float plane to a remote area
- Play a game of paintball
- Hunt for elk
- Hunt an animal from another country
- Play tennis
- Play racquetball
- Play pickleball
- Play padel
- Play volleyball
- Play softball
- Play baseball
- Play soccer
- Play football
Travel Bucket List Ideas
Most of us have some type of travel interest. There is no end to the travel goals that you might have. This section highlights some popular ideas that can lead to many more specifics or further destinations.
- Go on an African safari
- Go on an Alaskan cruise
- Visit another country
- Visit a tropical island
- Visit all seven continents
- Visit a rainforest
- Go to an aquarium
- Visit a science museum
- Go to Hawaii
- Stay on a yacht
- Stay in a luxury hotel
- Stay in a cabin
- Sleep in a tent
- Stay at a bed and breakfast
- Visit a castle
- Travel through the mountains
- Visit the East Coast
- Visit the West Coast
- Visit Yellowstone National Park
- Visit New York City
- Visit Los Angelas
- Travel in a riverboat
- Take a taxi
- Ride the Subway
- Take a friendcation
Popular Bucket List Ideas
We tend to all start with some common goals in life such as going to college or getting married. This is a good place to start when coming up with your own list.
- Have fulfilling friendships
- Go to college
- Get married
- Buy a house
- Fall in love
- Have a fulfilling career
- Have kids
- Retire early
- Be your own boss
- Start a garden
- Find a church
- Build a dream home
- Buy a vacation home
- Send kids to college
- Volunteer somewhere
- Accomplish a goal
- Travel somewhere new
- Learn photography
- Attend a formal event
- Ride bike trails
- Meet a celebrity
- Master a video game
- Get paid to travel
- Order room service
- Play the stock market
Fun Bucket List Ideas
Do you like to have fun? Here are some things that you might enjoy trying.
- Go sailing
- Go snorkeling
- Pan for gold
- Go beachcombing
- Go camping
- Go canoeing
- Go kayaking
- Go wine tasting
- Go boating
- Swim with sea turtles
- Swim with dolphins
- Learn to ice skate
- See the Northern Lights
- View a rocket take off
- Take an airboat to see alligators
- Go to a concert
- Go to symphony
- Go to a play
- Ride a skateboard
- Ride an electric scooter
- Ride in a limo
- Do a flip on a trampoline
- Bike down a volcano
- Attend a rodeo
- Ride in a horse and carriage
Bucket List Ideas For the Mind
Stay young with bucket list ideas that challenge your brain. Here is some food for thought to get you started.
- Read a classic
- Learn another language
- Take a class
- Learn an art
- Learn to play an instrument
- Play chess
- Learn a new card game
- Read the Bible in a year
- Learn how to code
- Learn how to drive a stick shift
- Take up a new hobby
- Learn to dance
- Play sudoku
- Put together a 1,000-piece puzzle
- Memorize scripture
- Learn to line dance
- Learn calligraphy
- Take singing lessons
- Go to an art gallery
- Read a biography
- Learn history
- Learn a new skill
- Put together your family tree
- See a ballet
- See an opera
Bucket List Ideas for Health
Some of these ideas for health-related goals may seem like New Year's resolutions . However, they are great to add to a bucket list as they will enrich your life.
- Become physically fit
- Eat healthy
- Try intermittent fasting
- Meditate
- Reach your goal weight
- Conquer a fear
- Eat a new food
- Go oyster hunting
- Start an herb garden
- Chop firewood
- Join a book club
- Be a mentor
- Own a pet
- Do a charity walk
- Learn CPR
- Make a positive change in someone's life
- Start a charity
- Visit a beach
- Unplug for a week
- Teach a class
- Sponsor a child
- Vote in an election
- Write a poem
- Write a song
- Start a journal
Unique Bucket List Ideas
Have you ever thought of chasing a storm or sending a message in a bottle? Think outside the box a little as you are putting together your list.
- Chase a storm
- Own a piece of Tiffany's jewelry
- Own investment real estate
- Stay at an all-inclusive resort
- Partake in a progressive dinner
- Do the polar bear plunge
- Own an original piece of artwork
- Rope swing into the water
- Send a message in a bottle
- Start a blog
- Whistle with two fingers
- Bowl a strike
- Dive off a high diving board
- Fly a kite
- Go ice fishing
- Play badminton
- Dye hair
- Get a pedicure
- Get a manicure
- Take a mud bath
- Have a house cleaner
- Flip a house
- Attend a pig roast
- Drink expensive wine
- Participate in a parade
Creative Bucket List Ideas
Creating something can be a rewarding challenge for most people. If you have any interest at all, you can easily take a class to learn just about anything.
- Make a career out of a hobby
- Build a sand castle
- Learn pottery
- Paint something
- Make jewelry
- Learn to sew
- Learn to knit
- Learn to crochet
- Make stained glass
- Learn woodworking
- Start a collection
- Invent something
- Make a balloon animal
- Make a model car
- Act in a play
- Learn glass blowing
- Decoupage something
- Design a website
- Complete a cross-stitch piece
- Tie-dye a T-shirt
- Make a scrapbook
- Make a candle
- Learn origami
- Make soap
- Refinish a piece of furniture
