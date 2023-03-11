Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Rockets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXd9J_0lFY7xnq00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive 117-96 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night as Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 54 points.

The Rockets are coming off a 134-125 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday despite a career-high 30 point-performance from rookie Jabari Smith Jr.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: Toyota Center Houston, TX
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Patrick Beverley
  • Guard – Alex Caruso
  • Forward – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Houston Rockets

  • Guard – Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard – Jalen Green
  • Forward – Kenyon Martin Jr.
  • Forward – Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center – Alperen Sengun

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Justin Fields has made the Bears a prime destination for free agents
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Jordan in talks to sell stake in Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO1 day ago
Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
The two teams that could be involved if the Lakers trade Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY20 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA19 hours ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins picking Sixers' Joel Embiid to win MVP
Philadelphia, PA42 minutes ago
Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
March Madness: FAU vs. Memphis odds, picks and predictions
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Nets' Cam Johnson says team did not get stops in the first half of loss to Kings
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
LSU offers rising star in-state safety
Baton Rouge, LA2 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
St. John's steals NCAA tourney play-in win on last-second layup over Purdue
West Lafayette, IN12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy