Bulls vs. Rockets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
By Michael Mulford,
6 days ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off an impressive 117-96 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night as Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 54 points.
The Rockets are coming off a 134-125 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday despite a career-high 30 point-performance from rookie Jabari Smith Jr.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
