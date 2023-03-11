Bulls vs. Rockets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive 117-96 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night as Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 54 points.

The Rockets are coming off a 134-125 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday despite a career-high 30 point-performance from rookie Jabari Smith Jr.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. EDT Location: Toyota Center Houston, TX

Toyota Center Houston, TX Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Patrick Beverley

Guard – Alex Caruso

Forward – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Houston Rockets

Guard – Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard – Jalen Green

Forward – Kenyon Martin Jr.

Forward – Jabari Smith Jr.

Center – Alperen Sengun

