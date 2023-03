Street pavement repairs are scheduled on Delaware Drive just south of Apache Trail in Apache Junction on March 17 between the hours 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is not a full road closure; however, left-turn movements from both north- and south-bound Delaware onto Apache Trail will be restricted during this time, according to a release.

Lane closures and restrictions are planned to last only the one day. Any questions should be directed to 480-982-1055.