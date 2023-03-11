Open in App
Chandler, AZ
Daily Independent

Paranormal Cirque coming to Chandler's Phoenix Outlets in May

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rSR2_0lFY4xhD00

Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque, set for the evenings of May 19-30 in the Phoenix Premium Outlets parking area.

Paranormal Cirque combinea theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience.

A horror story features the unexpected, where it might be hard to divide reality and illusion.

A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. There are no animals involved in the performance.

For more information, visit paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 depending on availability.

Circus-goers younger than 18 require an accompanying parent or guardian. The show has adult language and material.
Show times will all be 5:30 p.m. or later each evening.

Special promotions are available. Call 941-704-8572 to get a promo code for your location.

You can purchase tickets through the website or by phone at 941-704-8572. That number also can be used for text messages.

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

