Open in App
CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This red light and microcurrent therapy skincare wand is 33% off

By Lily Rose,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCoX9_0lFY4DX900

Exclusive discounts from CBS Deals 03:13

Solawave

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a skincare wand with red light and microcurrent therapy for just $100. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Solawave Skincare Wand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sE8W4_0lFY4DX900
Solawave

This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots.

It's 33% off right now.

Solawave Skincare Wand, $100 (regularly $149)

Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fllC1_0lFY4DX900
Hey Buddy Hey Pal

The Eggmazing Egg Decorator uses a patented spinning action to create colorful designs on your Easter eggs. This kit includes eight colorful, non-toxic markers to create endless designs.

Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal, $18 (regularly $28)

Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsNQD_0lFY4DX900
Better Not Younger

This on-sale hair and scalp serum combines a blend of plant-derived ingredients that might nourish the scalp. Formulated without sulfates or parabens.

Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger, $28 (regularly $49)

Related content from CBS Essentials

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict
Islandton, SC2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy