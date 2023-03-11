Super Mario's boots are real, and they were made in Minnesota

Just in time for the new Super Mario Bros. movie.

Who knew that the world's most recognizable plumber got his work boots from Red Wing Shoes?

There's only one pair of Mario's boots in real life, though, and you'll have to visit Nintendo's flagship store in New York to get a look at them.

They were there unveiled Friday — which just happened to be "Mario Day," aka March 10 (or MAR10) — in anticipation of the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which opens in theaters April 5.

A collaboration between Red Wing and Nintendo, the boots are described as a one-of-a-kind prototype made with "durable, natural leather and slip-resistant treads," according to a news release.

Red Wing's website also notes that the design includes a reinforced toe box and "most importantly," a heel pad made with "state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario's signature abilities."

You can check out how they were made in the "behind the scenes" video below:

“At Red Wing Shoe Company we’ve been supplying long-lasting, durable and comfortable footwear that protects trades workers on the job site for 118-years," Red Wing Chief Marketing Officer Dave Schneider said in the news release.

"We were excited to deliver that same ambition and energy to Mario’s Boots as one of the most famous plumbers in the world!”

Red Wing notes that the boots are not for sale, and there's no word yet on whether that might change in the future.

In the meantime, you have about a month and a half to see Mario's real-life footwear for yourself. Friday's news release says the pair will remain on display at Nintendo's New York store through April.