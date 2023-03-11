Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Giants' 11 picks officially set

By Dan Benton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7XOg_0lFXwfsZ00

Earlier this week, the NFL awarded compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft and as anticipated, the New York Giants received two.

As a net result of losing linebacker Lorenzo Carter, tight end Evan Engram, defensive back Keion Crossen and defensive lineman Austin Johnson and gaining guard Mark Glowinski and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Giants were awarded a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

In total, general manager Joe Schoen will head into April’s draft with 11 picks. And after the league announced the official draft order, we now know for certain where each of those picks will come.

The Giants’ full draft order can be found below:

  • Round 1, Pick 25
  • Round 2, Pick 57
  • Round 3, Pick 89
  • Round 3, Pick 100 (via Chiefs)
  • Round 4, Pick 128
  • Round 5, Pick 160
  • Round 5, Pick 172
  • Round 6, Pick 209 (via Chiefs)
  • Round 7, Pick 240 (via Ravens)
  • Round 7, Pick 243
  • Round 7, Pick 254

The Giants fell just shy of landing the Mr. Irrelevant pick, which will instead go to the Houston Texans at No. 259 overall.

With so many roster holes to fill, it stands to reason that Schoen would use all of his 11 picks. However, do not rule out a package deal where he trades up if one of the team’s targets begins sliding.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kelsey Plum reacts to husband Darren Waller being traded by Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Giants Reportedly Interested In 2 Notable Wide Receivers
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Vikings Get Steal of a Deal in Free Agency
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo With Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Dolphins’ Day 3 free agency blog: Miami signs Needham, four others, finalizes Ramsey deal
Miami, FL1 day ago
Steelers Have Eyes on Alternative ILB Option
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bears Bonding: Fields, Moore, Mooney, and Claypool Spotted at Bulls Game
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Eagles LB Haason Reddick wants Carolina to take care of new Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Mattress Mack tossed a combined $4.05 million on Houston to win March Madness and the payout is astronomical
Houston, TX1 day ago
Juan Thornhill recruiting Mecole Hardman to Cleveland, WR responds
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
Harrison Smith apparently made it ‘Purple Rain’ with a hilarious Prince pic about his Vikings future
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy