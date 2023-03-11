Co-Founder Of Love's Truck Stop Laid To Rest

85-year-old Tom Love passed away earlier this week and will be laid to rest Saturday.

Tom Love and his wife Judy founded Love's Truck Stop in Watonga and eventually spread the groundbreaking concept of a gas station paired with fresh groceries across the nation.

Love is also known across the metro for his great sense of humor, heart, and philanthropy.

Love’s funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine off Southeast 89th and Shields.