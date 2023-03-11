Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Portland Gear to upgrade from its Washington Square pop-up store

By Jashayla Pettigrew,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORIMX_0lFXwMIs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After three and a half years as a pop-up store in Washington Square, Portland Gear is gearing up to open its own brick-and-mortar location in the shopping center.

When Portland Gear first launched in 2014, it was solely housed in a 1973 Volkswagen Westfalia camper that founder Marcus Harvey would drive around to different local events.

Everything you need to know about understanding pronouns

Since then, Portland Gear has become one of the top lifestyle apparel brands for residents and natives alike who want to wear their Rose City pride on their sleeves.

The brand now has an in-line store at Providence Park, and will soon swap out its Washington Square pop-up for a full-blown retail store in the mall to house its growing inventory.

“There’s just certain logistical things with the pop-up that makes it hard,” Harvey said. “[The new location will offer] a better consumer experience, a better employee experience, better product offerings… It’s important for brands and people to just constantly be evolving, and this was a logical way for us to do that.”

He added that the new store is slated to open by late April, and he expects it to have an elevated look and feel in comparison to its first brick-and-mortar location.

“We built that store next to Providence Park eight and a half years ago,” Harvey said. “We bought racks from Home Depot and built them ourselves and we painted the walls ourselves. We’re a little bit bigger now that we can afford a little bit nicer build-out, which is great.”

Portland Gear has shared early renderings of the additional shop. Take a look at the store’s design in the former Lush space below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092VMh_0lFXwMIs00
    Design studio Make Shelter has made renderings of the new Portland Gear store.(Photo courtesy Portland Gear Founder Marcus Harvey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpGDp_0lFXwMIs00
    Design studio Make Shelter has made renderings of the new Portland Gear store.(Photo courtesy Portland Gear Founder Marcus Harvey)
Local brewpub announces Portland’s inaugural Brewery Dining Month

Once the brand’s new store opens, its pop-up will have to find a new home. Harvey says he plans on ‘un-retiring’ the Volkswagen this summer and parking it at a few key events that will allow his team to sell apparel out of the Portland Gear mobile, just like the old days.

Anyone interested in joining the Portland Gear team can apply for a position here .

According to Harvey, many staff members from the pop-up store will continue to work at the new Washington Square location, but he’s always on the lookout for fresh faces with a passion for Portland.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Ticket to Dine encourages locals to support Old Town, Downtown Portland restaurants
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Street Roots plans headquarters, services expansion
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Downtown’s new office-to-housing conversion may include this European flair
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Proposed changes to Portland’s Heritage Trees list in 2023
Portland, OR19 hours ago
A Reddit-inspired list of the best chili spots in Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
6 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Portland
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Light pole removal sparks darkness, safety concerns for Portland residents
Portland, OR4 hours ago
10 pie places for Pi Day: Bakeries to explore in Portland and surrounding areas
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland proclamation celebrates KBPS student radio’s 100-year run
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Portland, Seattle among West Coast cities named the most expensive for residents
Portland, OR2 days ago
Worst Day of the Year Ride returns for Portland bicyclists
Portland, OR2 days ago
Metro purchases a 92-acre natural area in Clackamas County
Portland, OR1 day ago
New Trail Blazers mascot comes out of hiding
Portland, OR1 day ago
Safe Park Village to provide housing in Montavilla neighborhood
Portland, OR1 day ago
Kohr Explores: Paddy’s to attempt world record on St. Patrick’s Day
Portland, OR20 hours ago
‘A Portland renaissance’: PSU’s new president plans to revitalize downtown
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Small business advocacy is Sarah Shaoul’s lifeblood
Portland, OR1 day ago
City Council approves converting empty office spaces into downtown housing
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon Senate bill would allow restaurant patrons to use food containers from home
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Tigard apartment purchase would save dozens of seniors from homelessness
Tigard, OR2 days ago
ODOT ends ‘Waterfall Corridor’ permit system
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Portland air quality saw unhealthy decline in 2022, report shows
Portland, OR1 day ago
Closure of Legacy’s Mt. Hood birth center in question as state argues legitimacy
Gresham, OR11 hours ago
Beaverton celebrates first ever Muslim-American Heritage Appreciation Month
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
OHA says Legacy’s Mt. Hood birthing center not allowed to close yet
Portland, OR1 day ago
Elaborate scheme snares Airbnb users, homeowners
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland City Council approves $60K settlement with protester
Portland, OR1 day ago
Estacada fire crews rescue person from 100-foot cliff
Estacada, OR15 hours ago
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy