Bournemouth’s Billing stuns Liverpool as Mohamed Salah fires penalty wide

Philip Billing (centre) is surrounded by his Bournemouth teammates after scoring against Liverpool.

How to follow perfection? This being the Liverpool of 2022-23, a 7-0 torching of Manchester United was succeeded by defeat to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, with Mohamed Salah clanking a penalty wide in the style of Chris Waddle, 1990 vintage. That the same opposition were defeated 9-0 at Anfield in August further augmented the sense of ridiculous unpredictability.

What had seemed a fait accompli, Liverpool rescuing a disappointing season with a top-four place, can no longer be considered certain. Jürgen Klopp’s team have become a combination of high-end brilliance and low-end mediocrity, often comically awful to watch, way too unreliable to be counted on.

Here was another shapeless performance in which heavy-metal thunder was too easily quietened. “I think we played for 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted us to play,” said Klopp. “Setbacks are setbacks but we are in this situation because of the setbacks.”

Bournemouth had run Arsenal so close the previous week, only to lose 3-2, but did not make the same mistakes. They had kicked off in good spirits. “It’s about having David Brooks back today,” Gary O’Neil said before the match. The Welshman’s presence in the matchday squad for the first time in 525 days after recovering from Hodgkin lymphoma was good news whatever happened.

“Fine margins can’t continue to go against you,” said O’Neil. A famous win was just reward for good recent performances. Thoughts soon shifted to Brooks. “I was desperate to get him on the pitch, but the game didn’t really go that way.”

For Liverpool fans hoping that the defenestration of United would signpost the path to further glory, there were portents from history to consider. Last time Liverpool won 7-0 in the Premier League, in December 2020, they drew 1-1 with West Brom in the following game. As seems set to become the case this season – a comeback on Wednesday against Real Madrid pending – targets for that campaign were reduced to finishing in the top four. Such is Liverpool’s unpredictability that a glorious comeback in the Bernabéu cannot be ruled out, though it will not be achieved by playing like this.

Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty flies wide of Bournemouth’s goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The last time Liverpool won 9-0 in the top division, against Crystal Palace in 1989, they were beaten in an FA Cup semi-final by the same opposition later that season. Bournemouth took similar revenge for a second ever win over Liverpool to add to a December 2016 4-3 comeback win early in the Klopp regime.

The German was shielding himself from an icy wind with a snood pulled under his eyes – possibly too low considering his team’s showing. Jordan Henderson’s cold had relegated him to the bench as Stefan Bajcetic stepped into midfield as deep-lying playmaker with Bournemouth set up to defend in numbers.

Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing were the target for pressure-releasing long balls, with Dango Ouattara, on the left, the speedy outlet.

In the 13th minute, the Burkina Faso forward broke down the left and rounded Alisson but could only hit the side-netting. That failed to ring enough Liverpool alarms as Outtara was soon enough left open again, this time on the right, played onside by Ibrahima Konaté. He carved to the byline, laying up Billing to score.

Liverpool’s initial response was sluggish beyond Virgil van Dijk climbing highest to head an inswinging free-kick wide. Klopp’s attempt at a half-time solution was to throw on Diogo Jota. It made for an all-star forward line with Cody Gakpo behind Darwin Núñez in the centre and Salah out on the right. Jota, off the left, had Liverpool’s first chance of the second period though failed to trouble Neto in Bournemouth’s goal.

Playing four up front kept Bournemouth hemmed back but Liverpool were struggling for flow and Klopp soon broke up that attacking quartet by bringing on Roberto Firmino for Núñez , the Uruguayan leaving the field in clear disappointment.

With Núñez went a significant proportion of Liverpool’s danger, though within seconds VAR looked to have rescued Liverpool when Adam Smith handled as Jota headed the ball. Yet to widespread astonishment, Salah launched the ball into the Ted MacDougall Stand from the penalty spot. “Even some of the Liverpool lads said it was a bit harsh” said Smith. “I’m jumping, I can’t see the ball and I’m not sure how I’m meant to stop that.” Justice served?

Perhaps Salah, taking the first Liverpool penalty of the league season, was out of practice. Klopp remained philosophical. “He scores goals, he scores a lot of goals, but he missed the penalty. That’s life,” he said.

The pattern of play remained the same thereafter: Liverpool grinding the gears, Bournemouth defending in numbers. Gakpo’s shot wide in the final seconds was the best effort after many minutes of formless pressure from a team of whom it is never certain which version will show up.