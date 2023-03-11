Open in App
The Sacramento Bee

Seaside mansion for sale in California offers up ‘some surprises.’ Take a look

By TJ Macias,

5 days ago

This contemporary seaside estate didn’t get the memo that says “when you’ve seen one mansion, you’ve seen them all” because no regular home holds a candle to this Golden State beauty on the market in Malibu.

Whispers of the Pacific Blue flow through the open doors of this five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom residence that blends modern design with ocean chicness.

But to call this California dream place “home,” you’d need to have $68.8 million burning a hole in your pocket.

“A multi-generational compound with a global architectural pedigree is not often offered on the open market,” the listing on Compass says. “This iconic Edward R. Niles-designed modern masterpiece (GA Houses Project 2005 “Chen Residences”) is one of the most spectacular homes of glass and steel along the Southern California coastline.”

The interior has a very museum-like feel but without the steel coldness that some have, photos show. The 8,206-square-foot estate has life bouncing off each wall, which is not often felt inside Los Angeles mansions.

“Niles’ signature architecture is appreciated for its dramatic futuristic design while showcasing the splendor of its natural surroundings,” the listing describes.

Niles himself even commented on his creation.

“The house to me is more than a home,” he said in a news release. “The house to me is a piece of art that you live within.”

Features in and around this particular work of art include:

  • Feng Shui-inspired design

  • Two-car garage

  • On-site generator

  • Music room

  • Soundproof theater

  • Elevator

  • Outdoor fire pit

“The lot size, the design, the sheer volume and drama of the architecture really make this property standout,” listing agent Madison Hildebrand said in the release. “The location is so special. It is on the western side of the Malibu stretch along PCH which positions you in a more rural area with less traffic and pristine beaches.”

The beautiful house even caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis that highlights unique homes for sale.

$68.8M buys you an art museum-style mansion on the Malibu coast. Enjoy! This one has some surprises,” Dennis tweeted.

Dennis went on to highlight the residence’s views and unique stainless-steel Japanese soaking tub — which people found cool.

My dream style of tub ,” one person said.

The home is owned by Dr. Wei-Tzuoh Chen, a Fresno, California-based nephrologist.

The listing is held by Madison Hildebrand of Compass.

