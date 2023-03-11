Open in App
Ruskin, FL
WFLA

Man killed in ‘senseless’ shooting in Hillsborough County, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

5 days ago

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Ruskin late Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Manatee Drive at about 10 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say

Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital, where he later died. As of this report, the victim’s identity has not been released.

“I’m saddened by this senseless loss of life,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives are currently working to determine what led up to this fatal shooting. If anyone has additional information, please contact us immediately.”

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. If you know anything, call 813-247-8200.





