3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people died in a crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened a little after midnight near the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash involved a Honda Accord occupied by two people and a Honda Civic with the driver as the sole occupant.

Both drivers and the passenger died at the scene.

It is unclear in which direction either vehicle was traveling according to police.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Honda Accord as Nicholas Lovell Martin Jr., 28, of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the other two victims as Jeanne Marie Rueth, 72, Missouri, and Virginia Mary Wurtmann, 65, of Missouri. Rueth and Wurtmann were both pronounced dead at the scene at 12:07 am.

According to the coroner, a forensic examination was performed on Saturday. The cause of death is pending further forensic examination.

The crash is being investigated by the Spartanburg Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.