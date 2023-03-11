Open in App
Spartanburg, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg

By Jaylan WrightNikolette Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pta4x_0lFXrOAx00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people died in a crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened a little after midnight near the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash involved a Honda Accord occupied by two people and a Honda Civic with the driver as the sole occupant.

Both drivers and the passenger died at the scene.

It is unclear in which direction either vehicle was traveling according to police.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Honda Accord as Nicholas Lovell Martin Jr., 28, of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the other two victims as Jeanne Marie Rueth, 72, Missouri, and Virginia Mary Wurtmann, 65, of Missouri. Rueth and Wurtmann were both pronounced dead at the scene at 12:07 am.

According to the coroner,  a forensic examination was performed on Saturday. The cause of death is pending further forensic examination.

The crash is being investigated by the Spartanburg Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spartanburg police to conduct checkpoints
Spartanburg, SC19 hours ago
Bike crossing to get safer for riders
Greenville, SC8 hours ago
Man faces DUI charge following traffic stop in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC19 hours ago
Spartanburg preparing for St. Paddy’s Day celebrations
Spartanburg, SC14 hours ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Clemson
Clemson, SC20 hours ago
Traffic safety checks to be held in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Deputies locate missing teen last seen at Upstate gas station
Westminster, SC20 hours ago
Weapons found at Upstate high school
Spartanburg, SC13 hours ago
Armed felon arrested in Asheville
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Planned Saluda Grade Trail moves closer to reality
Inman, SC13 hours ago
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.
Woodruff, SC2 days ago
Spartanburg man sentenced to prison for manslaughter, armed robbery
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Upstate man receives 43 years for manslaughter, armed robbery
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Replacement complete: McDaniel Ave. bridge reopens in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
New restaurant opening in Piedmont
Piedmont, SC19 hours ago
Student charged after pedestrian killed in crash near Clemson’s campus
Clemson, SC20 hours ago
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Coroner called to deadly crash near Clemson bar
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Vehicle falls off embankment in Anderson Co.
Powdersville, SC3 days ago
Coroner identifies victim in Spartanburg Co. crash
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Spartanburg Police Department announces public comment portal
Spartanburg, SC6 hours ago
Deputies warn of scam in Laurens Co.
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Officers searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Gruesome details revealed in 'Unsolved Mysteries' podcast about South Carolina quadruple murder case
Pendleton, SC19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy