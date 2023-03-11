Phillies Must Make Right Decision With Harper

Everyone is ready to see Bryce Harper back in action, but rushing his recovery could backfire down the line.

The Philadelphia Phillies came oh-so-close to their first World Series title since 2008 largely because of Bryce Harper.

Sure, it was a total team effort.

Without Harper, the Phillies would not have come within two victories of defeating the powerful Houston Astros.

Aside from Harper’s clutch home runs, the Phillies followed their leader throughout the magical deep postseason run.

Fast forward to now and Harper has finally arrived in Clearwater, Fla., to join his teammates.

Harper has been recovering from Tommy John surgery in the offseason. He has been taking dry swings and light swings off a tee. But Harper is a long way from returning.

Initial reports had Harper coming back by mid-July. Knowing Harper, he’ll aim to return sooner.

That’s just the way he’s wired.

Harper wants to play. He wants to compete and help his team.

Waiting is excruciating.

The Phillies must get this right. There’s no reason to rush Harper back and get faced with a setback or two.

Harper is the most important player on this roster.

You can argue that Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler are more important. Without Harper’s production and leadership, the Phillies won’t win a World Series in 2023.

He must be healthy and in the lineup, even if it’s solely as a designated hitter. If he can eventually play right field again, that will be a bonus.

Over the last two seasons, Harper has slashed .300/.402/.571 with 70 doubles, 53 home runs and 149 RBI in 240 games. He hit .349 during the postseason with six huge homers.

Harper’s leadership was noticeable. His connection with the Delaware Valley was as good as any star athlete ever in this city.

No need to rush Harper back. The time must be right.

The Phillies have to get this right. Their season depends on it.

