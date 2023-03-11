Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Homicide detectives investigate woman’s death in southwest St. Louis

By Joe Millitzer,

5 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in southwest St. Louis. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Piccadilly in the Ellendale neighborhood at around 6 a.m. today. They found a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was not conscious or breathing when they found her.

If you have any information and want to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers AT 866-371-8477.

