Open in App
Sporting News

USA World Baseball Classic uniforms: Inside the home jerseys & hats for 2023 WBC

By Sara Tidwell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8b2w_0lFXmlFT00

Simple and classic.

The United States is sending its best to compete in the fifth ever World Baseball Classic starting Tuesday, March 7 and their look is nothing slight of basic. When it comes to America getting decked out for international events, if it's not red, white or blue, it's probably a 'no, thank you.'

Sticking to what they know is the American way, after all.

This year, Team USA has kept to it's standard. While the away jerseys haven't been released yet, the hats and home jerseys are the epitome of crisp and clean.

MORE: Ranking the best, worst uniforms at World Baseball Classic

USA World Baseball Classic uniforms

In 2017, the U.S. went with white, navy-sleeved home jerseys and dark grey, navy-sleeved away jerseys.

This year, they're going a similar route for their home appearance, only removing the navy sleeves.

Designed by Nike, the jersey features an American flag on the right sleeve. The 'S' in USA along the front is sketched to look like the honored red and white stripes the states pledge their allegiance to.

The hat is a 59FIFTY fitted cap with a flat brim and it's where the Americans are tying in the signature navy, with another country flag on the side and an almost fiery logo on the front.

The logo is an intertwined U and S, encapsulated in bold, stark red outlines and centered with a gray star lying underneath. The entirety of the hat is navy, with gray under the brim. This is opposed to the 2017 hat , which featured a red brim and a red button on top.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC12 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL22 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
The Very Best Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 SAG Awards: Cara Delevingne, Jamie Lee Curtis, & More
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy