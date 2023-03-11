USA World Baseball Classic uniforms: Inside the home jerseys & hats for 2023 WBC

Simple and classic.

The United States is sending its best to compete in the fifth ever World Baseball Classic starting Tuesday, March 7 and their look is nothing slight of basic. When it comes to America getting decked out for international events, if it's not red, white or blue, it's probably a 'no, thank you.'

Sticking to what they know is the American way, after all.

This year, Team USA has kept to it's standard. While the away jerseys haven't been released yet, the hats and home jerseys are the epitome of crisp and clean.

USA World Baseball Classic uniforms

In 2017, the U.S. went with white, navy-sleeved home jerseys and dark grey, navy-sleeved away jerseys.

This year, they're going a similar route for their home appearance, only removing the navy sleeves.

Designed by Nike, the jersey features an American flag on the right sleeve. The 'S' in USA along the front is sketched to look like the honored red and white stripes the states pledge their allegiance to.

The hat is a 59FIFTY fitted cap with a flat brim and it's where the Americans are tying in the signature navy, with another country flag on the side and an almost fiery logo on the front.

The logo is an intertwined U and S, encapsulated in bold, stark red outlines and centered with a gray star lying underneath. The entirety of the hat is navy, with gray under the brim. This is opposed to the 2017 hat , which featured a red brim and a red button on top.