Retiring MU union carpenter reflects on highs and lows of a nearly 31-year career

"The university is a great place to work," Turner said. "There have been some disappointments. The relationships I have gotten through the job have been life-changing. I have a bond with my coworkers."
He jokes with people that his retirement started when he got the job more than 30 years ago, he said.
Turner is a member of local 955 with the Laborers International Union of North America, which represents carpenters and several categories of employees at the university. He has been on the negotiation team for the union for 25 years, he said.
"We had a better working relationship until about 10 years ago," Turner said.
The union has made a real difference, he said.
"Just in keeping raises and giving us the ability to have a voice in the workplace, those things are huge," Turner said.
His days at work can include hanging sheetrock, framing walls and sometimes building cabinets.
"It was really a fun job, for the most part," Turner said.
Turner has been "a blast" to work with, said coworker Mark Perrigo.
"He's just like a brother," Perrigo said. "He's very knowledgeable and skillful with his job. I would call him if I had to sum him up in a few words, a class act."
Turner said he's thankful for the support of his wife of 37 years, Sandra Turner and their children Dominique O'Connor and Brandin Turner.
