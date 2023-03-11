Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Set to Run in USA Track and Field Event

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There’s little doubt Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL. But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver wants to see if that speed translates to the track.

Hill entered to run the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday. The event takes place in Louisville, Kentucky. He will race in the 25-29 age division.

This will be the first time since 2014 Hill has raced on the track. He was involved with track and field briefly while in college but eventually turned his focus solely to football.

Per NBC Sports, Hill shared a video of himself practicing a block start on the track. He provided the caption, “Felt good to put the spikes back on.”

As a high schooler, Hill was an outstanding sprinter. He posted a 20.14 time in the 200 at age 18, ranking sixth in the United States. Hill qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials but did not participate.

Nearly 10 years removed from the last time he stepped on the track, we’ll see how Hill performs on Saturday. He’s set to race at 1:12 p.m. ET on USATF.TV.

Tyreek Hill Gave Dolphins Major Spark in 2022

Some wondered if Tyreek Hill would have the same impact with the Miami Dolphins as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s a talented receiver, but making the transition from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa had some concerned.

The combination of Hill and Tagovailoa seemed to have little trouble, though. The receiver gave the Dolphins a huge spark during the 2022 season.

Hill hauled in 119 catches for 1,710 yards, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. He finished the year with seven touchdown grabs, too.

Because of his contributions, Miami finished the year with a 9-8 record and punched a ticket to the AFC playoffs. It nearly pulled off a major upset, too. In the Wild Card round, the Dolphins dropped a 34-31 decision to the Buffalo Bills.

Hill just completed his seventh year in the league but his first in Miami. He’s earned Pro Bowl selections every season since entering the NFL in 2016.