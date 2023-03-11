Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Set to Run in USA Track and Field Event

By Dustin Schutte,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeLfJ_0lFXmEJc00
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There’s little doubt Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL. But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver wants to see if that speed translates to the track.

Hill entered to run the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday. The event takes place in Louisville, Kentucky. He will race in the 25-29 age division.

This will be the first time since 2014 Hill has raced on the track. He was involved with track and field briefly while in college but eventually turned his focus solely to football.

Per NBC Sports, Hill shared a video of himself practicing a block start on the track. He provided the caption, “Felt good to put the spikes back on.”

As a high schooler, Hill was an outstanding sprinter. He posted a 20.14 time in the 200 at age 18, ranking sixth in the United States. Hill qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials but did not participate.

Nearly 10 years removed from the last time he stepped on the track, we’ll see how Hill performs on Saturday. He’s set to race at 1:12 p.m. ET on USATF.TV.

Tyreek Hill Gave Dolphins Major Spark in 2022

Some wondered if Tyreek Hill would have the same impact with the Miami Dolphins as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s a talented receiver, but making the transition from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa had some concerned.

The combination of Hill and Tagovailoa seemed to have little trouble, though. The receiver gave the Dolphins a huge spark during the 2022 season.

Hill hauled in 119 catches for 1,710 yards, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. He finished the year with seven touchdown grabs, too.

Because of his contributions, Miami finished the year with a 9-8 record and punched a ticket to the AFC playoffs. It nearly pulled off a major upset, too. In the Wild Card round, the Dolphins dropped a 34-31 decision to the Buffalo Bills.

Hill just completed his seventh year in the league but his first in Miami. He’s earned Pro Bowl selections every season since entering the NFL in 2016.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA12 days ago
Brittany Mahomes Keeps Receipts, Puts Former NFL Star on Blast for Chiefs Prediction
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
New Twist in Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Negotiations Puts Deal in Doubt
Dallas, TX26 days ago
Pat McAfee Believes ‘Motherf—ing Hippie’ Aaron Rodgers Could Still Retire Amid QB’s Silence
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Trucker Captures Chilling Dashcam Footage of Ghost-Like Figure: WATCH
Payson, AZ2 days ago
NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
NFL Wide Receivers Are Reportedly Reaching Out to Patrick Mahomes Trying To Join Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine
Fort Worth, TX12 days ago
Former Green Bay Packers Exec Makes Surprising Admission on Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Rips Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy For Kellen Moore Comments
Dallas, TX13 days ago
NFL Agents Have Harsh Words for Lamar Jackson Negotiating With Baltimore Ravens Without Agent
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Void Contract of James Bradberry After Penalty Cost Team Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA23 days ago
Jerry Jones Boasts About Impressive Meeting He Had With Mother of Odell Beckham
Dallas, TX5 days ago
NFL Insider: Odell Beckham Would Love to Play for This NFL Team
Dallas, TX6 days ago
NFL Insider Adam Schefter Speaks Out After Aaron Rodgers Told Him to ‘Lose My Number’
Green Bay, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy