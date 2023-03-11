Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
BillsDigest

Bills Signing Thielen Would Create Diggs Reunion

By Zach Dimmitt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3wqT_0lFXkWAi00

The Buffalo Bills could address their receiver depth in free agency by signing Adam Thielen, though the competition will understandably be  steep.

Another Minneapolis Miracle ... only this time, in Buffalo?

The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with receiver Adam Thielen, and if reunions are your thing? The Buffalo Bills should be perking up at this news.

Discussing the Bills’ need for additional help at in the receiver room has been a theme of the offseason, and for good reason.

Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s future at receiver remains a bit cloudy, especially due to the ups and downs of Gabe Davis.  But the Bills could jump at the opportunity quickly this offseason by adding one of the most consistent receivers in the league. ... and who happens to be Diggs' old running mate with the Vikings.

Thielen, who went undrafted in 2013, has since made two Pro Bowls and totaled 55 career receiving touchdowns. Even better, he’s comfortable in the No. 2 receiving role, playing second fiddle well behind superstar receiver Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. ... just as he once did with Diggs, who as Bills fans know worked his way out of the Vikings to join Buffalo a couple of seasons ago.

Thielen is 32, is surely fading a bit, and no longer a $14 million APY receiver. Adding Thielen alongside Diggs with Josh Allen at the helm, though, sounds like an inviting teaming ... and one that would hope to boost the Bills by recapturing what Diggs and Thielen once did together with the Vikings.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from two teams
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
WR Market a Doozy for Vikings Free Agent Plans
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Potential landing spots for Vikings star Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons Are Signing Veteran Quarterback, per Report
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Report: Bills have reached out to linebacker Lavonte David
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Bills WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Workout Video; Buffalo Convinced to Sign?
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Top 3 Buffalo Sabres who won’t be back in 2023-24
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Bills re-sign Poyer, address other needs in free agency: Here's the impact on the team
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Microphone Drops Out On American Anthem For Sabres Game
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Toronto fans sing American national anthem after mic cuts out at Sabres-Leafs game
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo Sabres must address this issue if they want to make the playoffs
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
Buffalo Sabres PK has hit an all-time low in loss to Capitals
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy