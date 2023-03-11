Bills Signing Thielen Would Create Diggs Reunion

The Buffalo Bills could address their receiver depth in free agency by signing Adam Thielen, though the competition will understandably be steep.

Another Minneapolis Miracle ... only this time, in Buffalo?

The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with receiver Adam Thielen, and if reunions are your thing? The Buffalo Bills should be perking up at this news.

Discussing the Bills’ need for additional help at in the receiver room has been a theme of the offseason, and for good reason.

Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s future at receiver remains a bit cloudy, especially due to the ups and downs of Gabe Davis. But the Bills could jump at the opportunity quickly this offseason by adding one of the most consistent receivers in the league. ... and who happens to be Diggs' old running mate with the Vikings.

Thielen, who went undrafted in 2013, has since made two Pro Bowls and totaled 55 career receiving touchdowns. Even better, he’s comfortable in the No. 2 receiving role, playing second fiddle well behind superstar receiver Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. ... just as he once did with Diggs, who as Bills fans know worked his way out of the Vikings to join Buffalo a couple of seasons ago.

Thielen is 32, is surely fading a bit, and no longer a $14 million APY receiver. Adding Thielen alongside Diggs with Josh Allen at the helm, though, sounds like an inviting teaming ... and one that would hope to boost the Bills by recapturing what Diggs and Thielen once did together with the Vikings.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .